10 Colo., breeders who registered the most Angus announced

The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Colorado recorded a total of 2,453 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, association chief executive officer.

The 10 top recorders in Colorado are: Jason D. Koberstein, Holyoke; Gale L. and Cynthia Haynes, Holyoke; Diamond Peak Cattle Co, Craig; Kavli Cattle Company, Wray; Spruce Mountain Ranch LLC, Larkspur; Roger McConnell, Fort Collins; Adrian Weaver, Fort Collins; George Jr. and Sarah Seidel, Livermore; Amen Angus Farms Inc, Iliff; Marshall Cattle Company, Burlington. Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of Angus cattle. "Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry," Moczygemba said. "These results underscore our members' commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry."