2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $159,146

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 123,766

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 116,840

4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 91,806

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 90,037

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 82,780

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 81,934

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 75,672

9. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 67,433

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 63,019

11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 56,098

12. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 49,775

13. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 44,288

14. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 40,358

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 40,041

16. Curtis Cassidy, Danalda, Alberta 39,385

17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 38,159

18. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546

19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157

20. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 27,502

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $150,896

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 99,319

3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 96,495

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 82,517

5. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 75,617

7. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 75,339

8. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 72,604

9. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 69,899

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 65,011

11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 62,005

12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 59,329

13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 58,488

14. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 57,076

15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 55,729

16. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 52,678

17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 51,502

18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,750

19. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 48,537

20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 48,401

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $128,001

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 94,490

3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 84,858

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 77,589

5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 71,273

6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 67,443

7. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,775

8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 63,712

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 54,098

10. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 53,919

11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 53,640

12. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 50,000

13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789

14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 48,053

15. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 46,703

16. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 46,278

17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 45,325

18. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 45,160

19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 43,850

20. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,041

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $107,643

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 87,122

3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 82,115

4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 76,064

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 70,162

6. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 68,625

7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 68,528

8. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 60,583

9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 58,453

10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 58,259

11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 56,466

12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672

13. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,803

14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 47,087

15. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 42,778

16. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 40,632

17. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 39,941

18. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 39,372

19. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,222

20. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 38,088

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $110,343

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 87,122

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 81,053

4. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,120

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 73,586

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 73,119

7. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 70,162

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 69,524

9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 62,500

10. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 60,583

11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 56,466

12. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 54,298

13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,803

14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 48,632

16. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 45,850

17. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 39,222

18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 37,227

19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 34,362

20. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 33,174

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $132,707

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 120,708

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 87,551

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 76,331

5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 76,073

6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 67,646

7. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 65,222

8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 62,805

9. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 62,492

10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 62,444

11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 60,653

12. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,857

13. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 55,729

14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 51,826

15. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

16. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,303

17. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 41,924

18. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 40,546

19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 38,737

20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,452

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $140,080

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 112,718

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 88,889

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162

5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,914

6. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 67,160

7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 63,522

8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 62,778

9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 62,302

10. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,064

11. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 60,921

12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 60,156

13. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 59,114

14. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 58,286

15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 57,183

16. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 55,851

17. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 54,074

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 53,707

19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 51,513

20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 50,492

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 51,544

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,551

4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,299

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 40,494

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981

7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,581

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088

10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 30,350

11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063

12. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716

13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 26,101

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 23,939

15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 23,685

16. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 23,073

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003

19. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,777

20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $179,158

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 129,067

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 121,451

4. Joe Frost, Randlett , Utah 94,766

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 88,098

6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 77,654

7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 74,921

8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 71,554

9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 68,307

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 68,061

11. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 66,949

12. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 66,816

13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 65,538

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 62,670

15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 54,495

16. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411

17. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 54,314

18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 51,011

19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 49,903

20. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $229,280

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 131,319

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201

4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 112,501

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 106,752

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 99,805

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 92,812

8. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 73,452

9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 67,642

10. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 66,189

11. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 63,453

12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 61,405

13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 54,319

14. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 51,730

15. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 51,629

16. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 51,629

17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 49,212

18. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 48,826

19. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 345,575

20. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 45,075