2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
July 28, 2017
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $159,146
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 123,766
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 116,840
4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 91,806
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 90,037
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 82,780
7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 81,934
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 75,672
9. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 67,433
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 63,019
11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 56,098
12. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 49,775
13. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 44,288
14. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 40,358
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 40,041
16. Curtis Cassidy, Danalda, Alberta 39,385
17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 38,159
18. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546
19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157
20. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 27,502
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $150,896
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 99,319
3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 96,495
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 82,517
5. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 75,617
7. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 75,339
8. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 72,604
9. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 69,899
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 65,011
11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 62,005
12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 59,329
13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 58,488
14. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 57,076
15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 55,729
16. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 52,678
17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 51,502
18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,750
19. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 48,537
20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 48,401
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $128,001
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 94,490
3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 84,858
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 77,589
5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 71,273
6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 67,443
7. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,775
8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 63,712
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 54,098
10. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 53,919
11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 53,640
12. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 50,000
13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789
14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 48,053
15. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 46,703
16. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 46,278
17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 45,325
18. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 45,160
19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 43,850
20. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,041
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $107,643
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 87,122
3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 82,115
4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 76,064
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 70,162
6. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 68,625
7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 68,528
8. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 60,583
9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 58,453
10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 58,259
11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 56,466
12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672
13. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,803
14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 47,087
15. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 42,778
16. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 40,632
17. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 39,941
18. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 39,372
19. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,222
20. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 38,088
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $110,343
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 87,122
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 81,053
4. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,120
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 73,586
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 73,119
7. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 70,162
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 69,524
9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 62,500
10. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 60,583
11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 56,466
12. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 54,298
13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,803
14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846
15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 48,632
16. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 45,850
17. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 39,222
18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 37,227
19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 34,362
20. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 33,174
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $132,707
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 120,708
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 87,551
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 76,331
5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 76,073
6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 67,646
7. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 65,222
8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 62,805
9. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 62,492
10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 62,444
11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 60,653
12. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,857
13. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 55,729
14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 51,826
15. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
16. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,303
17. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 41,924
18. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 40,546
19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 38,737
20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,452
Tie-down Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $140,080
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 112,718
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 88,889
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162
5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,914
6. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 67,160
7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 63,522
8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 62,778
9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 62,302
10. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,064
11. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 60,921
12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 60,156
13. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 59,114
14. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 58,286
15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 57,183
16. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 55,851
17. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 54,074
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 53,707
19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 51,513
20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 50,492
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 51,544
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,551
4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,299
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 40,494
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981
7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,581
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088
10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 30,350
11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063
12. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716
13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 26,101
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 23,939
15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 23,685
16. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 23,073
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003
19. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,777
20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $179,158
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 129,067
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 121,451
4. Joe Frost, Randlett , Utah 94,766
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 88,098
6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 77,654
7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 74,921
8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 71,554
9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 68,307
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 68,061
11. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 66,949
12. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 66,816
13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 65,538
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 62,670
15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 54,495
16. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411
17. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 54,314
18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 51,011
19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 49,903
20. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $229,280
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 131,319
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201
4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 112,501
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 106,752
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 99,805
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 92,812
8. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 73,452
9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 67,642
10. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 66,189
11. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 63,453
12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 61,405
13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 54,319
14. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 51,730
15. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 51,629
16. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 51,629
17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 49,212
18. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 48,826
19. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 345,575
20. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 45,075