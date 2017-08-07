 2017 PRCA world standings | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA world standings

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $163,025

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 124,333

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 116,840

4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 107,420

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 97,433

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 94,220

7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 84,952

8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 83,109

9. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 67,808

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 65,203

11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,462

12. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 51,162

13. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 46,472

14. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 44,348

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 44,154

16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 42,302

17. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 40,964

18. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 35,794

19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 34,694

20. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 31,825

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $165,544

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 106,683

3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 99,760

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 85,496

5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 79,281

6. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 77,854

7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 77,740

8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 77,523

9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

10. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 69,596

11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 69,563

12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 66,106

13. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 60,592

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 59,857

15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 57,872

16. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 52,678

17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 51,502

18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,750

19. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 48,619

20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 48,401

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $134,222

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 94,490

3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 84,858

4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 77,932

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 77,589

6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 74,617

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 72,448

8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 70,702

9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 65,079

10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 63,626

11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 54,765

12. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 54,707

13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 53,688

14. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 51,024

15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789

16. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 49,663

17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 49,634

18. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 49,284

19. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 49,192

20. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 48,877

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $107,643

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 100,613

3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 82,115

4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 80,310

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 72,740

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 70,657

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 69,610

8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 67,308

9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 64,835

10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 60,986

11. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 59,696

12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 59,324

13. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 58,588

14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 54,482

15. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 42,778

16. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 41,176

17. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 40,924

18. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 40,866

19. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 40,632

20. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 39,763

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $110,343

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 100,613

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 85,299

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 80,515

5. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,254

6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 73,586

7. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 72,740

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 71,653

9. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 67,308

10. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 65,227

11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,835

12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 59,696

13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 55,498

14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 54,298

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 49,615

16. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 45,850

17. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 40,356

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 39,222

19. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 39,030

20. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 35,572

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $144,186

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 126,676

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 96,580

4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 87,244

5. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 77,396

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 74,326

7. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 70,917

8. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 65,222

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 64,734

10. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 64,657

11. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 63,073

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 62,805

13. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 60,016

14. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 57,766

15. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 56,026

16. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

17. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 48,208

18. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 45,455

19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 42,554

20. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 41,386

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $143,959

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 113,285

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 94,110

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 89,516

5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 80,194

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 76,250

7. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 74,226

8. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 67,160

9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 66,773

10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 65,338

11. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 63,341

12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 61,338

13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,314

14. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 60,354

15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 57,183

16. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 56,603

17. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 55,851

18. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 55,428

19. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 53,707

20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 52,747

Steer Roping

1. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $60,524

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 59,944

3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 59,933

4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 57,190

5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 44,268

6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 43,932

7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 37,759

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 36,615

9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 36,611

10. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,135

11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 34,084

12. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 32,219

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 31,906

14. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716

15. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 25,803

16. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 25,350

17. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 25,170

18. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 24,629

19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117

20. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. 18,625

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $182,290

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 141,558

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 121,484

4. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,766

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 89,102

6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,757

7. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 79,640

8. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 76,574

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 75,637

10. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 70,592

11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 67,016

12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 66,949

13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 65,580

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 63,826

15. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 59,158

16. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 56,964

17. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,502

18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 52,306

19. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 50,647

20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 50,610

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX $230,658.65

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX $154,141.82

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX $115,201.07

4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA $112,500.60

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR $106,743.92

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA $99,804.79

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX $94,278.97

8. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, TX $74,565.71

9. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX $73,957.20

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $72,308.96

11. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD $67,897.43

12. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK $67,226.95

13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, TX $65,157.29

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, CO $52,625.17

15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, UT $51,858.71

16. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX $51,721.51

17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, AR $51,629.15

18. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, NM $51,334.25

19. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, TX $49,467.77

20. Carley Richardson, Pampa, TX $45,872.66