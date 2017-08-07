2017 PRCA world standings | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA world standings
August 7, 2017
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $163,025
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 124,333
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 116,840
4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 107,420
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 97,433
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 94,220
7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 84,952
8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 83,109
9. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 67,808
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 65,203
11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,462
12. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 51,162
13. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 46,472
14. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 44,348
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 44,154
16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 42,302
17. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 40,964
18. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 35,794
19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 34,694
20. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 31,825
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $165,544
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 106,683
3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 99,760
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 85,496
5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 79,281
6. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 77,854
7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 77,740
8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 77,523
9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
10. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 69,596
11. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 69,563
12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 66,106
13. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 60,592
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 59,857
15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 57,872
16. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 52,678
17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 51,502
18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,750
19. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 48,619
20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 48,401
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $134,222
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 94,490
3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 84,858
4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 77,932
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 77,589
6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 74,617
7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 72,448
8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 70,702
9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 65,079
10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 63,626
11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 54,765
12. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 54,707
13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 53,688
14. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 51,024
15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789
16. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 49,663
17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 49,634
18. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 49,284
19. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 49,192
20. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 48,877
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $107,643
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 100,613
3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 82,115
4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 80,310
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 72,740
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 70,657
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 69,610
8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 67,308
9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 64,835
10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 60,986
11. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 59,696
12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 59,324
13. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 58,588
14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 54,482
15. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 42,778
16. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 41,176
17. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 40,924
18. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 40,866
19. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 40,632
20. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 39,763
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $110,343
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 100,613
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 85,299
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 80,515
5. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,254
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 73,586
7. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 72,740
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 71,653
9. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 67,308
10. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 65,227
11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,835
12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 59,696
13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 55,498
14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 54,298
15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 49,615
16. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 45,850
17. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 40,356
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 39,222
19. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 39,030
20. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 35,572
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $144,186
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 126,676
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 96,580
4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 87,244
5. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 77,396
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 74,326
7. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 70,917
8. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 65,222
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 64,734
10. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 64,657
11. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 63,073
12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 62,805
13. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 60,016
14. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 57,766
15. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 56,026
16. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
17. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 48,208
18. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 45,455
19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 42,554
20. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 41,386
Tie-down Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $143,959
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 113,285
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 94,110
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 89,516
5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 80,194
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 76,250
7. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 74,226
8. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 67,160
9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 66,773
10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 65,338
11. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 63,341
12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 61,338
13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,314
14. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 60,354
15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 57,183
16. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 56,603
17. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 55,851
18. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 55,428
19. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 53,707
20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 52,747
Steer Roping
1. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $60,524
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 59,944
3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 59,933
4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 57,190
5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 44,268
6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 43,932
7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 37,759
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 36,615
9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 36,611
10. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,135
11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 34,084
12. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 32,219
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 31,906
14. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716
15. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 25,803
16. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 25,350
17. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 25,170
18. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 24,629
19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117
20. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. 18,625
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $182,290
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 141,558
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 121,484
4. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,766
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 89,102
6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,757
7. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 79,640
8. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 76,574
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 75,637
10. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 70,592
11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 67,016
12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 66,949
13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 65,580
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 63,826
15. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 59,158
16. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 56,964
17. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,502
18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 52,306
19. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 50,647
20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 50,610
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX $230,658.65
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX $154,141.82
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX $115,201.07
4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA $112,500.60
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR $106,743.92
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA $99,804.79
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX $94,278.97
8. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, TX $74,565.71
9. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX $73,957.20
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $72,308.96
11. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD $67,897.43
12. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK $67,226.95
13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, TX $65,157.29
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, CO $52,625.17
15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, UT $51,858.71
16. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX $51,721.51
17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, AR $51,629.15
18. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, NM $51,334.25
19. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, TX $49,467.77
20. Carley Richardson, Pampa, TX $45,872.66