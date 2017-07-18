2017 PRCA World Standings, through July 6 | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA World Standings, through July 6
July 18, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $107,411
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 84,152
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 74,624
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 67,933
5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 67,874
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 66,323
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 59,560
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,446
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 53,440
10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 49,240
11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 38,331
12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 37,064
13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,666
14. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546
15. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 30,704
16. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 30,412
17. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157
18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 28,203
19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 22,557
20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 20,905
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $115,830
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 80,742
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 71,276
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 65,775
6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 59,752
7. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 57,048
8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 56,804
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 55,198
10. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 54,006
11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 53,840
12. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 47,554
13. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 46,882
14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 46,008
15. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 44,349
16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 44,340
17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 44,111
18. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 43,871
19. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655
20. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 37,307
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $120,537
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 83,852
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 60,737
4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 57,438
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 52,712
6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 50,486
7. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 49,796
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789
9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 46,031
10. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 45,736
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 43,908
12. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 42,718
13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 42,027
14. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,239
15. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 40,205
16. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 38,710
17. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 38,551
18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 38,520
19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700
20. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039
Team Roping (header)
1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $76,115
2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 73,486
3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 71,781
4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 67,224
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 66,505
6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 55,080
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 54,364
8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672
9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,548
10. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 42,594
11. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 40,099
12. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 33,798
13. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 33,478
14. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 32,886
15. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 30,500
16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 30,420
17. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 29,864
18. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 28,514
19. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 27,647
20. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. 27,632
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden $73,486
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 71,781
3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,006
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville , Kan. 67,586
5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 66,505
6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 60,070
7. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,364
8. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 53,400
9. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 48,080
11. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,548
12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 44,340
13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 42,594
14. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 39,111
15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 31,377
16. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 31,290
17. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 28,514
18. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 26,428
19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 26,199
20. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 25,590
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $121,549
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 87,003
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 59,542
5. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,761
6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 56,423
7. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 47,953
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 47,207
10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 46,698
11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 46,248
12. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 43,126
13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 40,177
14. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,306
15. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 36,483
16. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 34,915
17. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 34,893
18. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 34,026
19. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 33,026
20. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 32,459
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $98,761
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 81,531
4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 75,493
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 65,086
6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 61,798
7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 60,571
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 59,564
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 51,654
10. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 51,003
11. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 50,653
12. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 50,643
13. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 48,485
14. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 46,788
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 46,724
16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 43,226
17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 42,051
18. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 40,463
19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 35,645
20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 34,652
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 46,569
3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 45,366
4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,350
5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981
6. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 34,453
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,105
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088
10. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063
11. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716
12. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 26,791
13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 24,564
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 22,461
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,351
16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 22,282
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 19,043
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003
19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,437
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $113,477
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 104,054
3. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,899
4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 86,393
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 85,458
6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 69,495
7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 69,046
8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 65,801
9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 63,466
10. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 55,584
11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411
12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 54,270
13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 54,233
14. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 51,486
15. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 49,261
16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 45,518
18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 44,339
19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 43,748
20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 36,086
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $163,457
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 91,503
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 90,523
4. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 89,918
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 86,983
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 73,320
7. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 59,461
8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 52,688
9. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 47,664
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 46,974
11. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 45,640
12. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 45,599
13. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 43,075
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 42,796
15. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 40,364
16. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 38,830
17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 38,605
18. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 37,761
19. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 35,430
20. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 34,942