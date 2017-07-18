 2017 PRCA World Standings, through July 6 | TheFencePost.com

2017 PRCA World Standings, through July 6

Tony Bruguiere, Rodeo Pixels |

Tony BruguiereIt is not often that you see a bareback rider in clown face paint, but J.W. Winklepeck does double duty at the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo in Grover, Colo.

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $107,411

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 84,152

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 74,624

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 67,933

5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 67,874

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 66,323

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 59,560

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,446

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 53,440

10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 49,240

11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 38,331

12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 37,064

13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,666

14. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546

15. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 30,704

16. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 30,412

17. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157

18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 28,203

19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 22,557

20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 20,905

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $115,830

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 80,742

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 71,276

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 65,775

6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 59,752

7. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 57,048

8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 56,804

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 55,198

10. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 54,006

11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 53,840

12. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 47,554

13. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 46,882

14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 46,008

15. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 44,349

16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 44,340

17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 44,111

18. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 43,871

19. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655

20. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 37,307

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $120,537

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 83,852

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 60,737

4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 57,438

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 52,712

6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 50,486

7. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 49,796

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789

9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 46,031

10. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 45,736

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 43,908

12. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 42,718

13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 42,027

14. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,239

15. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 40,205

16. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 38,710

17. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 38,551

18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 38,520

19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700

20. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039

Team Roping (header)

1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $76,115

2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 73,486

3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 71,781

4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 67,224

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 66,505

6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 55,080

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 54,364

8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672

9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,548

10. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 42,594

11. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 40,099

12. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 33,798

13. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 33,478

14. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 32,886

15. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 30,500

16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 30,420

17. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 29,864

18. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 28,514

19. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 27,647

20. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. 27,632

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden $73,486

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 71,781

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,006

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville , Kan. 67,586

5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 66,505

6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 60,070

7. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,364

8. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 53,400

9. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 48,080

11. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,548

12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 44,340

13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 42,594

14. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 39,111

15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 31,377

16. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 31,290

17. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 28,514

18. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 26,428

19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 26,199

20. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 25,590

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $121,549

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 87,003

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 59,542

5. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,761

6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 56,423

7. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 47,953

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 47,207

10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 46,698

11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 46,248

12. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 43,126

13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 40,177

14. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,306

15. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 36,483

16. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 34,915

17. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 34,893

18. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 34,026

19. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 33,026

20. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 32,459

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $98,761

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 81,531

4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 75,493

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 65,086

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 61,798

7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 60,571

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 59,564

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 51,654

10. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 51,003

11. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 50,653

12. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 50,643

13. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 48,485

14. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 46,788

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 46,724

16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 43,226

17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 42,051

18. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 40,463

19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 35,645

20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 34,652

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 46,569

3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 45,366

4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,350

5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981

6. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 34,453

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,105

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088

10. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063

11. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716

12. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 26,791

13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 24,564

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 22,461

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,351

16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 22,282

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 19,043

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003

19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,437

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $113,477

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 104,054

3. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,899

4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 86,393

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 85,458

6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 69,495

7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 69,046

8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 65,801

9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 63,466

10. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 55,584

11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411

12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 54,270

13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 54,233

14. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 51,486

15. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 49,261

16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 45,518

18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 44,339

19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 43,748

20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 36,086

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $163,457

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 91,503

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 90,523

4. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 89,918

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 86,983

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 73,320

7. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 59,461

8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 52,688

9. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 47,664

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 46,974

11. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 45,640

12. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 45,599

13. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 43,075

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 42,796

15. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 40,364

16. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 38,830

17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 38,605

18. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 37,761

19. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 35,430

20. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 34,942