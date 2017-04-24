 2017 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World standings | TheFencePost.com

2017 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World standings

All-around

1. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $56,105

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 55,636

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 53,679

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 44,097

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 29,368

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 27,706

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,482

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,695

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,429

11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 17,477

12. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205

14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187

15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 10,579

17. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 10,174

18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

Bareback Riding

1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $60,616

2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 58,646

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 55,797

4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 47,375

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 43,637

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 39,905

7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 38,562

8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718

10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 33,568

11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 29,250

12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 26,288

14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 25,826

15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 24,370

16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 20,982

17. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,227

18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 17,713

19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 16,902

20. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 91,959

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 57,520

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 41,060

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 38,426

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 33,913

7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 30,285

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 26,642

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 25,159

10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 24,268

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 22,685

12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,710

13. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 21,086

14. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

15. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 19,841

16. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 19,134

17. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 19,018

18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 18,525

19. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,347

20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 18,296

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 48,859

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 46,327

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 36,552

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 35,449

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608

8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,200

10. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 20,663

12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 20,003

13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136

14. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. 18,369

15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,455

16. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 16,359

17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 16,062

18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 15,276

19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,909

20. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672

2. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 42,541

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 40,330

4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 39,502

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,057

6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 36,552

7. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608

9. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,352

11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 22,051

12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 19,881

13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 19,385

14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136

15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 18,369

16. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 16,675

17. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 16,062

18. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

19. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 14,242

20. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,890

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 47,117

4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,149

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 37,860

6. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 36,361

7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 33,751

8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 31,157

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265

10. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206

11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 24,122

12. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267

13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065

14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 21,798

15. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 21,796

16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 19,748

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 18,648

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,799

19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515

20. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 16,324

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,168

2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 49,898

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 45,121

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 39,526

5. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,795

6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 38,773

7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 37,293

8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 32,199

10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

11. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 30,150

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 27,933

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 26,623

14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 25,124

15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 24,911

16. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. 23,029

17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 22,192

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 20,065

19. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 19,726

20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 17,171

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 28,488

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 21,071

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905

7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 18,488

8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 17,226

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164

12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,044

13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,606

14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 10,660

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,401

18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $67,797

2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 55,418

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 50,776

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 47,134

5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 40,622

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 38,299

7. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 36,401

8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 35,380

9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 32,211

10. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182

11. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 31,928

12. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047

13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 29,201

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,889

15. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872

16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 25,612

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 24,955

18. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 22,050

20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479

barrel racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $113,634

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 80,797

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 76,501

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 63,673

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 43,774

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 37,463

7. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 37,202

8. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 36,112

9. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,993

10. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 30,441

11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 29,941

12. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. 25,819

13. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. 24,114

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 23,660

15. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 22,843

16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 22,630

17. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 22,630

18. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 21,375

19. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 21,252

20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 21,194