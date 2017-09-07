2017 Range Beef Cow Symposium will be held Nov. 28-30 in Cheyenne, Wyo.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Range Beef Cow Symposium will be held Nov. 28-30, 2017 at the Little America Resort and Convention Center in Cheyenne, Wyo.

More than 25 speakers will address beef production topics such as nutrition, marketing, health, reproduction, consumer demand and current industry issues.

"The Range Beef Cow Symposium is a great opportunity to learn from nationally recognized beef experts on a wide variety of topics," said Julie Walker, associate professor and South Dakota State University Extension beef specialist and a member of the planning committee for this year's event.

Launched in 1969 in Chadron, Neb., and held every other year, the Range Beef Cow Symposium is organized by the animal science departments of South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Wyoming. SDSU Extension staff also help with planning and facilitating this event.

The event rotates between Colorado, western Nebraska, western South Dakota and Wyoming. The event focuses on beef production issues in the western states.

The Range Beef Cow Symposium regularly attracts attendees from across the region and more than 80 agribusiness booth vendors for the three-day event.

Nightly Bull Pen Sessions are one of the most popular aspects of the event. Speakers from the day's sessions are brought back as panelists and are made available for informal question-and-answer sessions.

The symposium begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 28 and concludes Nov. 30 with a half-day cattle-handling workshop.

For a complete agenda and to register visit, Rangebeefcow.com.

For more information, contact Steve Paisley, University of Wyoming Extension beef cattle specialist, at (307) 837-2000 at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle or spaisley@uwyo.edu. Contacts within South Dakota are: Ken Olson, professor and SDSU Extension beef specialist, (605) 394-2236 or Kenneth.Olson@sdstate.edu or Julie Walker, (605) 688-5458 or Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu.