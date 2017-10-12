2018 Coors Western Art Show celebrates 25th Anniversary, Dan Young featured artist

For more information or images of these artists’ work, please contact show coordinator Krista Hanley coorsart@nationalwestern.com ”>class=”Hyperlink”> coorsart@nationalwestern.com or curator Rose Fredrick at (303) 733-4755 or email rosegfredrick@comcast.net ”>class=”Hyperlink”> rosegfredrick@comcast.net .

To view art for the 2018 Coors Western Art Exhibit and Gallery at the National Western Club, learn about the artists and events, and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.coorswesternart.com

Saturday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, Coors Western Art Exhibit and the National Western Stock Show open to the public

Thursday evening, Dec. 14, 2017 — Young Guns Reception, social event and opening for the Gallery at the National Western Club, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the National Western Complex, Expo Hall, Third Floor. This ticketed event is for those aged 40 and under.

DENVER — From its humble beginnings 25 years ago, Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale has grown to become one of the nation's largest curated western art shows and one of largest fundraisers for the National Western Scholarship Trust, part of Denver's National Western Stock Show.

Steven Kick, who has chaired the Coors Western Art & Sale Advisory Committee for three years, said, "The mission of the Coors Western Art Show remains true to its roots: providing scholarships to students in agribusiness, veterinary and human medicine that helps create a future for our western culture through the next generation. The art in the show reflects the western spirit of our nation's heritage."

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Dan Young has been named the 2018 Featured Artist of the 25th Annual Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale. Young's painting "The Super Moon on the Colorado" will be the signature work for the 2018 Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, and thereafter will reside in the National Western's permanent collection. "The Super Moon on the Colorado" will also be available for sale as a poster, and can be purchased at the 2018 Coors Show or online at http://www.CoorsWesternArt.com.

The 25th Anniversary Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale opens Wednesday evening, Jan. 3, 2018, with the Red Carpet Gala Reception. This year the show has moved to a new day due to the New Year's Holiday. The exhibit features 60 contemporary realists from North America and Europe who capture the western way of life.

Young is a painter located in Silt, Colo., who has been in the Coors Western Art Show for 16 years. A Denver-native, Young said his outdoor upbringing in the Rocky Mountains was a strong influence his artwork. After graduating from Colorado Institute of Art, Young enjoyed a successful illustration career until 1989 when, as Young said, "Colorado's landscapes called me back" into painting full time. Young paints the rural life of the west. Most days you can find him painting on location, along a backroad or beside a mountain lake. "What drew me to painting is the love of being in nature and trying to accurately capture it on canvas," Young said. Although Young is a landscape painter, he said, "I like introducing hints of man's presence in the landscape. Sometimes I feel I'm in a race to paint a disappearing way of life as farms and ranches give way to development."

New artists to the 2018 Coors Western Art Show are Doug Andelin, Rudy DeRam, Anne-Marie Kornachuk, Joseph McGurl, Brad Overton, Joe Paquet and Kate Starling. Also look for 13 exciting emerging artists at the Young Guns Reception on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 — an art opening and social event for patrons 40 and under. Artwork in both shows can be previewed online at http://www.coorswesternart.com.

The 2018 Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale is in its 25th year. Last year over 900 people attended the Red Carpet Gala Reception on opening night, and 30,000 viewed the exhibit during the National Western Stock Show. In Spring 2017, the National Western Scholarship Trust added a scholarship to include art and art education students.