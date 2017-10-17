2018 National Western 4-H catch-a-calf applicants wanted

A limited number of 4-H members have the opportunity to catch a calf each January during the National Western Stock Show held in Denver.

Successful catchers will receive their calf in May 2018 to begin feeding the calf to market finish. Youth must show and sell their calf at the 2019 National Western Stock Show. The calves used for this contest are bought with money donated by business sponsors.

Top achievers of the Catch-A-Calf Contest are recognized for their record-keeping abilities, relationships with sponsors primarily through correspondence and showmanship skills. Rate of Gain and carcass value are also important in evaluating top achievers along with the live animal evaluation.

4-H members from Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, and Kansas are eligible to submit applications. However, any 4-H member who has previously caught a calf in the 4-H Catch-A-Calf Contest is not eligible to apply.

4-H members may obtain applications online at: http://www.nationalwestern.com/livestock-shows/catch-a-calf-contest/ or check with your Nebraska Extension Office.

To apply, applicants must be between the ages of 12 and 18 as of Dec. 31, 2017, and must be enrolled in 4-H at the time of application. Applicants must have parental as well as Extension educator consent in order to submit an application. Selected 4-H member applicants will be sent details regarding participation before January 2018.

Applications are due to Amy Kelley (Cheyenne County Extension, PO Box 395, Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810) postmarked no later than Dec. 1, 2017.

Information about the Catch-A-Calf Contest can be found on the National Western Stock Show website at: http://results.nationalwestern.com/catch-a-calf/. Contact your local Nebraska Extension Office or Rob Eirich at (308) 632-1230 for more information and an application regarding the 2018 Catch-A-Calf Contest.