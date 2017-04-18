4-Hers, Bomgaars to raise money for fencing lost in Garden County wildfire | TheFencePost.com

In observance of National 4-H Day of Service on April 29, 4-Hers and volunteers will be working within their communities to meet the needs of those around them.

This year, the Panhandle 4-H District, along with 4-H in Keith-Arthur counties, has teamed up with Bomgaars and several other merchants and schools to help restore part of the fencing that was lost during the March 16 fire near Ash Hollow, Neb.

The wildfire started near Lewellen, burning approximately 4,600 acres or 7 square miles of grassland, as well as many miles of fencing. Although there were no livestock or structure losses, at least five families in the area have lost a significant amount of pastureland.

On April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, 4-H members will be at Bomgaars stores across the region to receive Donations for Donuts. Bomgaars locations in western Nebraska include Alliance, Bridgeport, Chadron, Gordon, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, and Sidney and Valentine.

Bomgaars has graciously agreed to provide the donuts as well as a matching fund up to $3,000. All of the proceeds will go to the families to help them restore fencing lost in the fire. Depending on the materials used, a mile of fence costs approximately $10,000 to build.

In communities where there is no Bomgaars, other sponsors have stepped up to help purchase donuts, provide a location, or both. They includd: Herren Brothers Hardware in Harrison and Crawford; Main Street Market in Kimball; Garden County School; Creek Valley Schools in Chappell.

Anybody who wants to donate but does not have a location in their county can send a check to Nebraska 4-H Foundation, C/O Ash Hollow Fire Relief Fund, PO Box 830719, Lincoln, NE 68583-0719.