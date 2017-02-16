4Rivers Equipment expands to Longmont, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — 4Rivers Equipment is expanding again. With 14 locations in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming, the 4Rivers family is joining forces with Longs Peak Equipment in Longmont, Colo.

A long-standing John Deere dealer, Longs Peak Equipment will officially convert to 4Rivers Equipment on Feb. 27. “Longs Peak Equipment has a great staff in place. We are looking forward to working them and their customers, to continue to be better and grow in the equipment business,” said Mike Meth, 4Rivers Equipment AG Division general manager.

“4Rivers Equipment is excited to expand further into the Front Range area. We are looking forward to getting to know our customers and learn how we can better serve the community,” said Cody McArthur, Longmont branch manger. Celebrating their 90th Anniversary last year, award winning 4Rivers Equipment works hard to support their customers by being “Your Working Partner”.

“We are very happy to be bringing the Longs Peak Equipment folks on board. Longs Peak Equipment has a decades-long reputation for outstanding customer service and will be a perfect addition to the 4 Rivers Equipment family. We anticipate a very smooth transition”, said Jeff Jensen, 4Rivers Equipment CFO.

As a leader in John Deere Equipment, 4Rivers offers the John Deere lines for residential, agriculture, construction and commercial worksite products.

4Rivers’ other Colorado locations are located in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Fredrick, Greeley, Holly, Lamar, Pueblo West, Rocky Ford and Strasburg. More information regarding 4Rivers Equipment may be found at 4RiversEquipment.com.