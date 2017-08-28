4S Goat Expo offers educational seminar, show and sale

4S Goat Expo to offer seminar show and sale Oct. 7 and 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road, North Platte Neb. The seminar will start promptly at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Speakers and topics include:

·Disease prevention in Goat Herds — Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education Center

·Managing Parasite Pedigrees to Maximize Deworming Impacts — Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education

·Marketing Goats in Nebraska (important dates) — Bronc and Melissa Nicholson, M & N Boer Goats, Chadron, Neb.

·Famacha for Goats – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator

·Benefits of Purchasing Quality Genetics — Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center, Neb.

·Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)

·Goat Producer Panel — Goat Producer both new and experienced

·Fitting Your Goat for Show and Sale — Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center, Neb.

Goats will check in Friday, Oct. 6 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday before 8 a.m. with the seminar starting at 10 a.m. The show will start Sunday at 8 a.m. with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1 p.m. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds located at 5015 W. Rodeo Road, North Platte, Neb.

For more information, contact Randy Saner at (308) 532-2683; by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or http://go.unl.edu/0bot; by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/4S-Goat-Expo-673122839426170/?fref=ts.