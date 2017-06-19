5 at UNL earn awards from American Society of Animal Science | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — When the American Society of Animal Science presents awards at its July 9 annual meeting in Baltimore, those in attendance can expect to hear the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's name announced frequently.

Five Nebraska faculty and administrators have earned national ASAS awards, including Chancellor Ronnie Green, who has been selected to receive the national association's highest and most prestigious honor.

ASAS is the leading international scientific society supporting the careers of scientists and animal producers around the world. It fosters the discovery, sharing and application of scientific knowledge concerning the responsible use of animals to enhance human life and well-being and is the publisher of the world-leading Journal of Animal Science. Founded in 1908, ASAS has more than 6,000 members around the globe.

Green, an animal geneticist who became the university's top administrator in 2016, will be honored with the Morrison Award. The honor is bestowed to an individual who has excelled in research of direct and international importance to livestock production. The association awards the Morrison Award to recognize important scientific contributions or discoveries in research revolving around animal science.

Green, who is widely published in the field of animal genetics, is an ASAS fellow and served the organization as president in 2010-11.

"I am truly humbled to be receiving this honor from the American Society of Animal Science, a society of tremendous minds throughout the world working for the advancement of animal science across disciplines," Green said. "I will cherish this award and receive it on behalf of many colleagues, students and livestock producers who have been a part of this journey."

Each of the ASAS awards honor research excellence and are recognized by the National Research Council as prestigious. Other 2017 award winners at Nebraska are:

> Archie Clutter, dean of the Agricultural Research Division, will receive the Rockefeller Prentice Memorial Award in Animal Breeding and Genetics. The award recognizes research excellence in breeding and genetics with any class of large or small animals.

> Andrea Cupp, Omtvedt professor of animal science, will receive the Animal Physiology and Endocrinology Award. The research upon which the award is based is basic or applied research in physiology and endocrinology with all classes of large and small animals and published in the 10 years immediately preceding the award.

> Rick Funston, Nebraska cow-calf professor in animal science, will receive the Animal Management Award. The research upon which the award is based is basic or applied research in animal behavior, environmental science, economics or other biological or production management and published in the last 10 years immediately preceding the award.

> Lisa Karr, associate professor of animal science, will receive the Corbin Companion Animal Biology Award. The award is presented to animal scientists who have made great scientific contributions by teaching, research or service to companion animal nutrition or biology for a minimum of five years.

Deb Hamernik, Nebraska's interim associate vice chancellor for research, is the association's current president and will present the awards.