54th Annual Colorado’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale comes to a close

PUEBLO, Colo. – The 54th Colorado's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair has come to a close. According to preliminary totals, the 2017 sale accumulated approximately $502,525 from generous buyers supporting the state's agricultural youth.

"For over 50 years, the Colorado State Fair Junior Livestock Sale has been the preeminent event for Colorado's 4-H and FFA youth and this sale is a reflection of their hard work," said State Fair General Manager, Sarah Cummings. "We would like to thank and recognize the generous bidders who make this experience possible for Colorado's agricultural youth. Without their patronage the sale could not be as successful as it has become."

The Colorado's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale is instrumental in supporting the future of Colorado's agribusiness as it demonstrates the importance of raising quality livestock and the work required of those who pursue careers in agriculture.

In the last 36 years, the Sale has raised nearly $10.3 million for the youth involved in Colorado's 4-H and FFA programs. In 2016, the JLS raised over $493,500. PRELIMINARY totals for the 2017 Sale are available here.

Grand & Reserve Champion, Exhibitor Name & Hometown, Buyer, Bid

Grand Beef, Julia Frye, Johnstown, CO, Sam Brown & Family, $63,000

Reserve Beef, Tyka Scott, Burlington, CO, Denver Rustlers, $22,500

Grand Hog, Vada Vickland, Longmont, CO, Denver Rustlers, $30,000

Reserve Hog, Nash Richardson, Yuma, CO, Sam Brown & Family, $26,000

Grand Lamb, Caitlyn Anderson, Ault, CO, Anadarko Petroleum, $12,000

Reserve Lamb, Jed Sidwell, Gill, CO, Sam Brown & Family, $7,000

Grand Goat, Rachel Rolando, Craig, CO, Crabtree Amusements, $16,000

Reserve Goat, Anna Vetter, Bennett, CO, Anadarko Petroleum, $6,000

Grand Rabbits, Adian Datteri, Greeley, CO, Legacy Bank, $3,500

Reserve Rabbits, Lacey Chisman, Calhan, CO, Pikes Peak Posse, $3,000

Grand Chickens, Skylar Gregersen, Wiggins, CO, Fair Ladies, $3,500

Reserve Chickens, Ryan Gruntorad, Ordway, CO, Pueblo Bank & Trust, $2,100

Grand Turkey, Diana Nagel, Larkspur, CO, Friends of the Fair, $2,750

Reserve Turkey. Colton Steinke, Eaton, CO, Marlene Pace, $2,500

The Colorado State Fair runs until Sept. 4. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.