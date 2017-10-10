Accepting applications for 2018 Borlaug Fellowships

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is still accepting applications for the following fellowship programs:

2018 Norman E. Borlaug International Agricultural Science and Technology Fellowship Program

2018 Borlaug Global Research Alliance Fellowship Program

2018 Borlaug Global Cocoa Initiative Fellowship Program

These programs offer training and collaborative research opportunities to scientists, researchers and policymakers from eligible countries. Fellows will work one-on-one with a mentor at a U.S. university, research center, or government agency, usually for eight to 12 weeks. The U.S. mentor will later visit the fellow's home institution to continue collaboration.

The application deadline is Nov. 5, 2017.

For more information, go to https://www.fas.usda.gov/programs/borlaug-fellowship-program.