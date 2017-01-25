Ag, food groups urge Trump to modernize NAFTA | TheFencePost.com

A coalition of 133 organizations and companies from the food and agriculture sector sent President Donald Trump a letter this week urging him to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, “while preserving and expanding the gains achieved to date.”

The letter was released by the Corn Refiners Association, whose high-fructose corn syrup has become a major export to Mexico, and by the National Grain and Feed Association.

“U.S. food and agricultural exports have produced a trade surplus for nearly 50 years,” noted the letter. “Consistent growth over this period resulted in over $130 billion worth of exports, which created $423 billion in U.S. economic activity in 2015.”

The signers also noted that, in the 20 years since NAFTA was implemented, the market integration it fostered helped quadruple the value of U.S. food and agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico.

“With a few key sector exceptions that still require attention, North America intraregional food and agriculture trade is now free of tariff and quota restrictions …,” the letter continues.

“Because of these market access gains, the food and agricultural sectors of the North American region have become far more integrated, as is evidenced by rising trade in agricultural products and substantial levels of cross-border investment in the agriculture and food sectors. …

“(We) look forward to working with your administration on reducing the nontariff trade barriers that continue to inhibit our exports to the North American marketplace, as well as addressing the remaining tariffs impeding access for some U.S. export sectors.”