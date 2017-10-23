Ag Land Management, Tenant/Landowner Workshops in Rushville, Sidney, Neb.

Anyone who owns farmland is welcome to participate in Ag Land Management, Tenant/Landowner Workshops in early November at Rushville and Sidney in Nebraska.

These free workshops provide information about leasing farmland, including current cash rental rates and common lease provisions. Locations, dates and registration information:

Rushville, Nov. 7: 1 p.m. at the Sheridan County Extension Office. To register call the Sheridan County Extension Office (308) 327-2312.

Sidney, Nov. 8: 1 p.m. at the South Platte Natural Resources District. To register call the Cheyenne County Extension Office at (308) 254-4455.

What are key lease provisions? How do we manage leasing with proper landlord/tenant communications and expectations? What are the current land values? What are the current cash rental rates? These are some of the questions that will be answered during this workshop.

"There is a lot of misinformation regarding current land rental rates, and lease provisions," said Jessica Groskopf, one of the presenters. We hope participants learn valuable information which can be used to set leases.

The workshop is designed for both the landlord and tenant, so both are receiving the same message. It is also designed to be a refresher course for those that would like to have the latest information on land management and rental.