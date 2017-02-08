Ag policy discussed at Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s Mid-Winter Conference | TheFencePost.com

Members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s’ Association gather twice a year to gain knowledge about their industry, create policy that drives their trade association, and present awards to those who have served the state’s beef industry in an exemplary fashion.

The Mid-Winter Conference, held Jan. 16-18 in Denver, focused on agriculture-related issues that will be addressed during the 2017 session of Colorado’s General Assembly. Committee meetings were also held during the conference, which help establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics impacting Colorado’s beef industry. “CCA operates through its diverse and broad membership throughout Colorado; that represents the majority of beef cattle production, private land ownership, state and federal lands grazing, businesses, and those who advocate for the industry,” said Tim Lehmann, president of CCA. “Members gathering to discuss issues and engage in policy development is the purpose of this organization,” Lehmann continued.

On Jan. 17, during the Colorado Cattlemen’s Foundation Banquet, awards were presented to individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry:

Deputy Jeremiah Lee was selected as the Law Officer of the Year for 2016 in appreciation for nearly 20 years in law enforcement, this past year with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office. His transfer to the sheriff’s office after 18 years spent in law enforcement with the town of Durango has proven to be a great benefit to the local agricultural community. One nominator noted that Deputy Lee has been known to personally care for a herd during the winter when their owner was injured. He has assisted the Brands Supervisor through his knowledge of the “35 section” of the Colorado Revised Statutes, and how these laws are intended to be applied. CCA applauds Deputy Lee’s willingness to go above and beyond to help the community and always get the job done.

Kenny Burk II was named Brand Inspector of the Year for 2016. Among other instances, he has proven himself instrumental in the recovery of stolen horses from New Mexico; and in returning horses found abused, to their rightful owner in Utah — and a stolen cow returned to its owner in Fort Collins. Thanks to his efforts, the perpetrator is now facing charges. CCA and the Colorado State Board of Stock Inspection commend his willingness to educate, mediate and act as peacemaker in numerous situations in not only handling livestock; but just as importantly, in dealing with people.

Jason Ahola was presented the Outstanding Service Award in appreciation for his six years as a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and commitment to Colorado beef producers. Throughout the years, he has become a staple at Colorado Cattlemen’s Association meetings and events and is an active participant on CCA Committees, the Colorado Ranching Legacy Program as well as various meetings throughout the state.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented the Landowner of the Year Award to Bill Trampe of Trampe Ranches for his dedication and willingness to go above and beyond for the conservation of wildlife.

The Todd Ranch is a fourth-generation Simmental based cow/calf operation located in Crawford, Colo. The enterprise is owned and operated by Danny, Monita and Hannah Todd. Today, the Todd Ranch consists of 300 mother cows; 100 of which are either registered Simmentals or Salers; and the remaining 200 are made up of Simmental-based commercial females with Angus and Saler influence. The Todds now own approximately 1,000 acres of private ground and their cattle have summered on the family’s National Forest Allotment since the 1930s. The Todd Ranch represents an exemplary family-owned commercial cattle operation that is deeply seeded in ranching heritage. From their strict selection and breeding criteria, to their unique ability to effectively manage land and resources in a challenging environment, the Todd Ranch characterizes outstanding commercial cattle production on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Wagon Wheel Ranch, a registered Angus seedstock operation, was started by Francis and Mary Rogers in 1950 by purchasing 10 registered Black Angus cows and one bull. They were a long-time fixture in marketing seedstock at the National Western Stock Show and continued this for over 50 years. Wagon Wheel Ranch has since transitioned to a production sale held every March at the ranch, alongside the many bulls that are sold private treaty. The focus of their operation has been, and will continue to be, producing cattle that perform for the market; which is ultimately the fed cattle market their customers target. Wagon Wheel Ranch strongly believes in the balance of utilizing EPDs and actual weights, to ultimately determine a more reliable outcome, characterizing them as 2017’s CCA Seedstock Producer of the Year.

CattleWomen of the Year, Pauline Carr of Hotchkiss, has been a very active member of the Black Mesa CattleWomen for 18 years and has served as the treasurer for 14 years. She started the BMCW Beef Cook-off program with her seventh and eighth grade students while teaching at Crawford Middle School. She developed testing material to go along with the cook-off and continues to change and update the testing material and score sheet for the Cook-off program. In addition, she helps promote beef at the local fair, and health fair each year. She has also helped promote beef at the NWSS.

Southwestern Colorado Livestock Association achieved the highest rate of growth this year. Their recruitment efforts earned them an affiliate-hosted community BBQ! Gene Dubas with Dubas Cattle out of Fullerton, Neb., has generously donated a $5,000 certificate toward a Silencer chute to the association. CCA will hold an auction for the chute, and the proceeds will be used to fund the BBQ for Southwestern members and its citizen guests from the surrounding community.

Robert Farnam is the winner of the 2016 Individual Member Recruitment contest with an incredible 14 new recruitments. Farnam earned himself a brand new working chute generously donated by Troy Piper with Priefert Manufacturing.

CCA President Tim Lehmann presented the Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, LLC with a belt buckle for their Champion Pen of commercial females at the NWSS Commercial Female Sale. Willie Altenburg is also the chair of CCA’s Beef Improvement Committee.