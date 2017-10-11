Agriculture Secretary Perdue traveling to Europe

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is making his first official trip to Europe.

Perdue will begin his trip Oct. 12 in London, where he is scheduled to meet with British Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove as well as with members of the House of Commons' Committee on Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

British farm leaders said he will discuss the U.S. trade relationship with the United Kingdom after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

On Saturday and Sunday, he will be in Bergamo, Italy, for the G-7 ministerial, which will focus on issues including rural development, risk management, disaster resiliency and food security. The secretary also will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G-7 nations to discuss trade matters important to U.S. agriculture.

Perdue will then travel to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, where he and the other G-7 agriculture ministers will join Pope Francis at the World Food Day observance on Oct. 16.

Perdue's trip will conclude in Madrid, where he will meet with Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Forestry Isabel Garcia Tejerina on Oct. 17.

"The European Union consistently ranks among the United States' top agricultural export markets, and it is the world's largest importer of food and farm products," Perdue said in the media advisory. "We value our close relationship with our European partners, but there is work to be done to address the numerous trade barriers U.S. exporters face in that market."