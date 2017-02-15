Alabama Sen. Strange succeeds Sessions on Senate ag | TheFencePost.com

Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., has taken the seat of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The assignment means that Alabama will keep its place on the committee as it begins work on the next farm bill, which is expected to address the problems of cotton farmers.

Sessions has left the Senate to become the attorney general in the Trump administration.

The shift in membership is noted on the Senate Agriculture Committee website, with Strange at the bottom in terms of seniority.

Strange previously was the Alabama attorney general. Gov. Robert Bentley, R-Ala., appointed Strange to fill Sessions’ seat until a special election is held in November 2018 to fill Sessions’ term, which expires in 2020. Strange has said he will run in the special election.