Almond-Cranberry Cornbread | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 25, 2017
3 oz. all-purpose flour
2/3 c. yellow cornmeal
2/3 c. almond meal
1/3 c. sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tbsp. canola oil
2 1/2 tbsp. sliced almonds, divided
3/4 c. buttermilk
1/2 c. dried cranberries
2 large egg whites
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife.
Combine flour and next six ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl.
Heat oil in a small skillet over high heat.
Add almonds to pan and cook 2 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring frequently.
Strain oil through a fine sieve into flour mixture.
Set aside 1 tbsp. almonds and add remaining 1 1/2 tsp. to flour mixture.
Combine buttermilk, dried cranberries and egg whites, and add to flour mixture, stirring until well blended.
Spoon batter into an 8-inch cast-iron skillet coated with cooking spray.
Sprinkle reserved tbsp. toasted almonds over top of batter.
Bake for 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.