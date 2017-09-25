Almond-Cranberry Cornbread | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3 oz. all-purpose flour

2/3 c. yellow cornmeal

2/3 c. almond meal

1/3 c. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tbsp. canola oil

2 1/2 tbsp. sliced almonds, divided

3/4 c. buttermilk

1/2 c. dried cranberries

2 large egg whites

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife.

Combine flour and next six ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl.

Heat oil in a small skillet over high heat.

Add almonds to pan and cook 2 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring frequently.

Strain oil through a fine sieve into flour mixture.

Set aside 1 tbsp. almonds and add remaining 1 1/2 tsp. to flour mixture.

Combine buttermilk, dried cranberries and egg whites, and add to flour mixture, stirring until well blended.

Spoon batter into an 8-inch cast-iron skillet coated with cooking spray.

Sprinkle reserved tbsp. toasted almonds over top of batter.

Bake for 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.