Alpaca show adds free fiber demonstrations | TheFencePost.com

The Great Western Alpaca Show, which is being held May 5-7 at the National Western Complex in Denver, is adding free fiber demonstrations to its lineup. The demonstrations including drop spinning, wheel spinning, fleece skirting, weaving on a peg loom, felting and more, will be held on May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees will learn to make yarn hands-on and can then take home their creation. This is free as is admission to the show. The fiber demonstrations will take place at the public entrance right across from the selfie booth. Show hours are: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The show, hosted by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, will feature alpacas in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. For more information about the Great Western Alpaca Show visithttp://www.greatwesternalpacashow.com/.