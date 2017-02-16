Angus Foundation introduces new scholarship | TheFencePost.com

The Angus Foundation announced that the family of Pat Goggins has provided a $11,750 gift, creating the Pat Goggins Memorial Angus Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Goggins was a publisher, columnist, auctioneer, livestock market owner, real estate broker and longtime Angus breeder from Billings, Mont. He gained great prestige in the Angus industry working as a fieldman and ringman for Western Livestock Journal, the Montana Farmer Stockman and Western Livestock Reporter.

A self-taught auctioneer, Goggins became one of the leading purebred livestock auctioneers in the U.S. Over the years, Goggins’ keen business sense led him to acquire three auction markets, numerous ranches and feedlots, the first livestock video auction, a real estate company and other business ventures.

“Pat spent a lifetime working in the livestock industry,” said Babe Goggins, his wife. “We started the Vermilion Ranch more than 50 years ago with registered Angus cattle, and our six children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren have all been involved in the Angus industry. We’ve seen how the Angus Foundation has benefitted so many youth, and we felt it was a wonderful place to create a memorial for Pat.”

Goggins served as part of the Angus Foundation’s $11 million Vision of Value: Campaign for Angus Leadership Cabinet from 2006-2008, helping to raise funds for education, youth and research.

Showing their respect and admiration for Goggins, numerous Angus breeders and friends have made memorial gifts to the fund that now surpasses $15,000.

The endowment will generate a $750 scholarship, which will be presented to an undergraduate student each summer at the National Junior Angus Show as part of the many scholarships that the Angus Foundation awards.

Selection criteria for the Pat Goggins Memorial Scholarship include first preference being given to Angus youth from Montana. “Pat’s impact on the Angus industry was profound,” said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. “The Angus Foundation is honored to have the opportunity to continue his legacy by endowing this scholarship to support the educational goals of deserving Angus youth.”

Angus Foundation scholarship applications are now available online and are due May 1.

For more information about the Angus Foundation, call (816) 383-5100 or email mjenkins@angusfoundation.org.