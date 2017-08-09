Annual Nebraska Dry Bean Field Tour set for Aug. 22 | TheFencePost.com

Direct harvest, weed management, irrigation, genetics, disease control, and the economy are some of the topics that speakers will cover during the 2017 Dry Bean Field Tour, scheduled for Aug. 22 at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Registration begins 9 a.m., and at 9:30 a.m. speakers will take the stage. Panhandle Center Director Jack Whittier and Paul Pieper, president of the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association, will provide welcomes. Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will present "Economics of Dry Bean Production" and Extension Educator John Thomas will present an update on direct harvest. Legislative updates will be presented by representatives for Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.

A tour of the research plots will includes these topics and presenters from the Panhandle Center:

Evaluating Dry Bean Herbicide Combination for Control of Herbicide-Resistant Pigweed: Nevin Lawrence, integrated weed management specialist.

Deficit Irrigation Management and Water Stress Monitoring for Dry Beans: Xin Qiao, water and irrigation management specialist.

Potential Great Northern and Pinto Bean Lines to be Released as Cultivars: Carlos Urrea, dry bean breeding specialist.

Long-Term Experiment on No-Till Dry Bean Production with Limited Irrigation Supply: Bijesh Maharjan, soil and nutrient management specialist.

Testing New Products for Disease Control in Dry Beans: Bob Harveson, Extension plant pathologist.

Thirty Years of Dry Bean Variety Trials – What Have We Learned? Extension Educator Jim Schild.

Lunch will follow the field tour. After lunch, State Sens. John Stinner and Steve Erdman will speak from 1-1:30 p.m. in the Panhandle Center Auditorium to discuss issues and visit with answer questions.

The field tour is co-sponsored by the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers' Association and the University of Nebraska.