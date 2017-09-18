 Apple Crisp | Chris Bryant – Johnson City, Tenn. | TheFencePost.com

4 apples
1/4 c. water
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. sugar
3/4 c. flour
1 stick margarine, softened

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Peel and slice apples, arrange in greased baking dish.
Mix water, salt and cinnamon and pour over apples.
Mix sugar, flour and margarine and pour over everything.
Bake for 30-45 minutes.

