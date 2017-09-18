 Apple Dickey | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Apple Dickey | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb.

4 c. apples, sliced
1/4 c. margarine
1 c. white sugar
1/2 c. water
3 tsp. baking bowder
1 c. white flour
1 egg, beaten
1/4 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place apples on bottom of greased 8×8 baking dish.
Mix remaining ingredients.
Pour batter over sliced apples.
Bake for 35-45 minutes.

