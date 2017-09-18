Apple French Toast | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 pound loaf french bread

5 eggs

1 1/2 c. whole milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. packed light brown sugar

1/2 c. butter

2 tsp. light corn syrup

3 granny smith apples, peeled and sliced thin.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut bread into 3/4-inch slices.

Place slices in single layer in lightly greased 13×9 baking dish.

Whisk together eggs, milk and vanilla; pour mixture over bread.

Cover and chill overnight.

In morning, cook brown sugar, butter and syrup in a saucepan over low heat until smooth.

Pour in 13×9 baking dish sprayed with vegetable cooking spray.

Top with apples and arrange bread over apples.

Bake for about 40 minutes.