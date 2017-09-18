 Apple French Toast | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark. | TheFencePost.com

Apple French Toast | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 pound loaf french bread
5 eggs
1 1/2 c. whole milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 c. packed light brown sugar
1/2 c. butter
2 tsp. light corn syrup
3 granny smith apples, peeled and sliced thin.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut bread into 3/4-inch slices.
Place slices in single layer in lightly greased 13×9 baking dish.
Whisk together eggs, milk and vanilla; pour mixture over bread.
Cover and chill overnight.
In morning, cook brown sugar, butter and syrup in a saucepan over low heat until smooth.
Pour in 13×9 baking dish sprayed with vegetable cooking spray.
Top with apples and arrange bread over apples.
Bake for about 40 minutes.

Go back to article