Apple Pie | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 c. crushed corn flakes

1 c. quick cooking oats

3 tbsp. light brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 c. butter, softened

1/2 pound sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed

1 tsp. lemon juice

3 c. gala apples, peeled and thinly sliced

3 tbsp. honey

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine corn flakes, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and butter; mix until crumbly.

Reserve 1/2 c. crumb mixture for topping.

To remaining crumbs, add sweet potatoes and lemon juice.

Mix well and spread over the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.

Arrange apple slices in crust and drizzle with honey.

Sprinkle reserved crumbs over apples.

Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.