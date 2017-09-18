Apple Pie | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.
September 18, 2017
1 c. crushed corn flakes
1 c. quick cooking oats
3 tbsp. light brown sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 c. butter, softened
1/2 pound sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed
1 tsp. lemon juice
3 c. gala apples, peeled and thinly sliced
3 tbsp. honey
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine corn flakes, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and butter; mix until crumbly.
Reserve 1/2 c. crumb mixture for topping.
To remaining crumbs, add sweet potatoes and lemon juice.
Mix well and spread over the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
Arrange apple slices in crust and drizzle with honey.
Sprinkle reserved crumbs over apples.
Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.