Apple Snack Squares | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 c. sugar

2 eggs

3/4 c. canola oil

2 1/2 c. self-rising flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 c. diced tart apples

1 c. chopped walnuts

3/4 c. butterscotch chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine sugar, eggs and oil; mix well.

Stir in flour and cinnamon, batter will be thick.

Stir in apples and nuts.

Spread into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish and sprinkle with chips.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool before cutting or eating.