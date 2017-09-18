 Apple Sundaes | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark. | TheFencePost.com

Apple Sundaes | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. flour
1/4 c. water
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. salt
5 c. tart apples, peeled and very thinly sliced
3 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract

In saucepan, combine brown sugar, flour, water, lemon juice and salt.
Stir while bringing to a boil.
Boil, stirring for 2 minutes.
Add apples and return to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer 12 minutes until apples are tender.
Add butter and vanilla.
Stir well and serve warm or at room temperature over ice cream.

