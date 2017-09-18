Apple Sundaes | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. flour

1/4 c. water

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. salt

5 c. tart apples, peeled and very thinly sliced

3 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

In saucepan, combine brown sugar, flour, water, lemon juice and salt.

Stir while bringing to a boil.

Boil, stirring for 2 minutes.

Add apples and return to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer 12 minutes until apples are tender.

Add butter and vanilla.

Stir well and serve warm or at room temperature over ice cream.