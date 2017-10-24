Applications being accepted for Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program

For a fifth year, the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is accepting applications from FFA chapters around the state as part of its Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Be sure to let your local FFA chapters know about this opportunity.

The Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program assists FFA chapters in Colorado on projects that lack funding in their school's budget.

Adding to its support of other youth-focused projects, the CCAC began its FFA grants in 2013, awarding a $5,000 grant to the winner during the first year, and all together has contributed nearly $30,000 to FFA chapters through this program.

Applications can be downloaded at http://www.coloradocorn.com.