Applications being accepted for Weld County Colorado Master Gardener program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Weld County Colorado Master Gardener spring training program. Classes will occur from Jan. 26 through April 12 on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at the Larimer County Fairgrounds (The Ranch) in Loveland. Applications are due by Nov. 3, 2017 for the spring training classes.

The Master Gardener program provides training in horticulture to interested gardeners who then volunteer their time, helping Colorado residents through Weld County's Colorado State University Extension office. Working with CSU Extension experts, Master Gardeners provide services to Weld County residents such as answering gardening questions, conducting plant clinics, working with youth, developing demonstration or community gardens and beautifying the community.

Candidates for the Colorado Master Gardener Program should want to learn more about plants and gardening and be willing to participate in a practical training program followed by the completion of required volunteer hours.

If you would like to apply to become a Colorado Master Gardener in Weld County or for more information, call or send an email message to Amy Lentz at (970) 400-2073 or alentz@co.weld.co.us.