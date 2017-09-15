Ag Events and Auctions

September

19 H & H Data Services Auction, 1310 Webster Ave., Fort Collins, Colo., 10 a.m.,

lunch available, Michaels Auction, (970) 474-3693.

19 Vehicles, Contractor and Rental Yard Equipment Internet Auction, 8:30 a.m., Roller & Associates, Inc., http://www.rollerauction.com, (866) 515-1668

19 Werner Angus three-day dispersal auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Cordova, Ill., (844) 333-6646, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

20 Harold and Olympia Lonsinger Sustainability Research Farm unveiling, 11 a.m., intersection of W. 30 Drive and County 641 Ave., Alton Kan. For more information, call (785) 532-5820.

22 Weekly Consignment Auction, Greeley, Colo., 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com, ID#7020

22-23 Stockmanship Stewardship Regional Tour and BQA Certification, keynote speaker Temple Grandin, Colorado State University ARDEC Facility, Fort Collins. For more

information, go to http://www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org

22 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970)-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

23 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, Byers, Colo., 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

23 Weekly Consignment Auction, Greeley, Colo., 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com,

ID#7020

23 Jim Maxey Moving Auction, Greeley Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

23 Freeman Ranch 7th Annual Nut Fry Sorting & Horse Clinic, sorting 10 a.m., horse clinic 2 p.m., nut fry 6 p.m., Yoder, Colo.,

(719) 478-6078 to reserve, http://www.thefreemanranch.com

23 Nourie Estate Auction, 14855 E. Hwy 24, 5 1/2 miles Southwest of Peyton, Colo, 9:30 a.m., Ed Kovitz & Associates, (719) 749-2690, http://www.edkovitz.com

23 Tools and Antiques Estate Auction, 15200 E. 132nd Ave., Brighton, Colo., 10 a.m., American Auctions LLC, (720) 984-3367, americanauctionsllc.com

23 Toy Tractors and Equipment, 10 a.m., personal property of the late Ralph Hasenauer, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., McDermott Auctions, (308) 534-2910, http://www.mcdermottauction.com

23 10th Anniversary Truck and Tractor Pull, 6 p.m., Brush Fairgrounds, NSPA, Facebook NSPA Pulling, tickets online use NSPA

23-24 University Of Wyoming Platte County Master Gardeners specialty crop workshop, Platte County 4-H Building, 57 Antelope Gap Road, Wheatland Wyo. Registration $50, deadline close of business Sept. 19. For more information, call (307) 322-3667 or email mmckinl2@uwyo.edu. Download the brochure at http://www.plattecountyextension.com.

24 Antique Auction Spectacular, Sedgwick County Fairgrounds,

Julesburg, Colo., 10 a.m., lunch Steger BBQ & Pizza,

Michaels Auction, (970) 474-3693

26 Sailsbery Land Auction, 10:30 a.m., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Clarion Inn, Fort Morgan, Colo., (800) 748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

27 Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., east of town Junction Hwy. 34/71, Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575,

http://www.ama-auctions.com

27 Vehicles and Equipment On-Line Auction, 450-plus items, http://www.purplewave.com

27 Unreserved Online Auction, Superior Fertilizer Retirement Auction, http://www.bigiron.com

28 Little Cactus Ranch, Equipment Dispersion Auction, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., (307) 532-4976, http://www.Mcnameeauctioncompany.com.

29 Weekly Consignment Auction, Greeley, Colo., 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com, ID#7020

29 Moving Auction, 34753 Highway 194, LaJunta, Colo., 10 a.m., Downare Auctions, (719) 469-5112

29- Kansas Junior Livestock Show, Kansas State Fairgrounds,

Oct. 1 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson, Kan. 29 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

30 Haxtun Corn Festival, Main Street, Haxtun, Colo., http://www.facebook.com/HaxtunCornFestival, (970) 467-0194

30 Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., east of town Junction Hwy. 34/71, Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575,

http://www.ama-auctions.com

30 Collector Tractor, Trailer, Building Material Auction, 9:30 a.m., ZM Lumber lot, Scottsbluff, Neb., on Hwy.

71 bypass north of intersection of W. 20th and Hwy. 71,

Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056.

30 Fundraiser for Advanced Care Planning, Wagner Ranch,

18025 County Road128, Nun, Colo., 3:30-6:30 p.m.

(970-449-6840, http://www.co-soci.org

30 Retirement Auction, 10 a.m., Kimball Neb., McConnell Auctions, (308) 230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

30– HSJ NCRC Fall Spectacular Open Performance Show, English, Western and Ranch, The Ranch, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com Oct. 1

October

3 Richardson Dryland Auction, 10:30 am, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., (800) 748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

4 Crawley Rangeland Real Estate Auction, Agri Affiliates, Inc., Arnold, Neb., (308) 534-9240, http://www.agriaffiliates.com

6-7 Colorado Draft Horse and Equipment Auction, Adams County Regional Park, Brighton, Colo., 9 a.m., Harley D. Troyer Auctioneers, Inc., http://www.troyerauctions.com

7 Burnet Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, Colo., 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

7 Buddy Bash Demolition Derby, 2 p.m., Stampede Arena, Greeley, Colo. For more information, call (970) 356-7787.

7 Timber Dan Fall Antique and Collectibles Toy Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibition Building, North Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds, admission $4. For more information, call (970) 214-1035 or visit http://www.Lovelandlionsclub.org

7 Large Estate Farm Auction, 10 a.m., property of the late Ralph Hasenauer, 35879 S. Somerset Road, Wellfleet Neb., McDermott Auctions, (308) 534-2910, http://www.mcdermottauctionservice.com

7-8 4S Goat Expo, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.,

10 a.m., http://www.4sgoatexpo.com

7-8 Slavic Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 19485 N. Calhan Hwy, Calhan, Colo. For more information, call (719) 347-2336 or (719) 347-2509.

11 Managing in Aftermath of Drought Workshop, Nebraska Extension, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Terrell Ranch near Mirage Flats, Neb. Registration $10. Call one week before for meal count. Cover crops and irrigated pasture tour will follow. For more information, call (308) 327-2312 or email jack.arterburn@unl.edu.

19 Absolute Public Auction, Taylor & Martin, Inc. Auctioneers, Brighton, Colo., (800) 654-8280, http://www.taylorandmartin.com

21 Moving Auction, 10 a.m., Julesburg Colo., Knode Realty & Auction (970) 774-4500, http://www.knode-realtyacuton.com

November

4 Wailes Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, Colo., 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

15-16 McCook Farm & Ranch Expo, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, McCook, Neb., working ranch horse sale 6 p.m., http://www.StarExpos.net

28-30 Range Beef Cow Symposium, Little America Resort and Convention Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, contact Steve Paisley at (307) 837-2000 or spaisley@uwyo.edu; Ken Olson at (605) 394-2236 or Kenneth.Olson@sdstate.edu; or Julie Walker at (605) 688-5458 or Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu.