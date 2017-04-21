AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES
April 21, 2017
APRIL 22
■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Johnson FE Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Marvin Kunau Action, 8005 South Johnson Road, Rush, CO, 9 a.m., Durham Auction Service 719-892-0332
■ 14th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale, Herring Sale Barn, 1 1/2 miles north of Encampment on Hwy. 230, then 1/2 mile west, 1 p.m., Herring Angus Ranch 307-329-8228
■ The Late Elsie Stubbs auction, Old West Realty and Auction, Curtis, NE, 308-367-7010, 308-737-7335, http://www.oldwestrealtyandauction.com
■ Cookie Jar Auction, Michael Auction Service, Julesburg, CO, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
■ Gun & Antique Auction, 618 3rd Street, Rawlins, WY, 10 a.m., Woodward & Associates, 307-324-3710 http://www.woodwardauctions.net
■ Public Auction, Brush CO, Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380-7653, http://www.auctionzip.com #7082
■ Allen Estate Auction, Yuma, CO, 1 p.m., Michal Auction Service, 719-349-4446 http://www.michalauctions.com
APRIL 23
■ Robert & Kathleen Schneider Moving Auction, LaSalle CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
APRIL 24
■ Gary and Nancy Earl Retirement Auction, Show Auction Service, Wray, CO, 308-239-4669, http://www.showauction.com
APRIL 26
■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
APRIL 28
■ Cowboy & Indian Collectibles Auction, Kraupies Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 1-888-400-1150, http://www.farmauction.net
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
APRIL 29
■ Lyle Ellis Estate Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com ■ Klemke Estate Auction, Schow Auction Service, Oshkosh, NE, 308-778-6780, http://www.schowauction.com
■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
MAY 1
■ Western Truck Stop Shop Liquidation Auction, White Auction Service, Hershey, NE, 308-530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com
MAY 2
■ Wernsman Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226
MAY 5
■ Antique Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 308-262-1150, farmauction.net
MAY 6
■ Lori Zeilinger Estate Household and Office Auction, Burge Auction, Grant, NE, 308-352-7777, http://www.burgeauction.com
■ Estate of David Allison Auction, McConnell Auctions, Dix, NE, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net
■ Elpers Farm Equip Dispersal Auction, Strasburg, CO, 10 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Construction Dispersal Auction, Windsor CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
MAY 12
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226
MAY 13
■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft. Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com
■ Graybill Public Auction, Hudson, CO 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Estate & Antique Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Don Bruner Sales Retirement Auction, Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, Torrington, WY, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
MAY 19
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
MAY 20
■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Equipment Consignment Auction, La Junta, CO. Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net
JUNE 3
■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Rama, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
JUNE 10
■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com
