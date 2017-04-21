 AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES

APRIL 22

■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Johnson FE Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Marvin Kunau Action, 8005 South Johnson Road, Rush, CO, 9 a.m., Durham Auction Service 719-892-0332

■ 14th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale, Herring Sale Barn, 1 1/2 miles north of Encampment on Hwy. 230, then 1/2 mile west, 1 p.m., Herring Angus Ranch 307-329-8228

■ The Late Elsie Stubbs auction, Old West Realty and Auction, Curtis, NE, 308-367-7010, 308-737-7335, http://www.oldwestrealtyandauction.com

■ Cookie Jar Auction, Michael Auction Service, Julesburg, CO, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

■ Gun & Antique Auction, 618 3rd Street, Rawlins, WY, 10 a.m., Woodward & Associates, 307-324-3710 http://www.woodwardauctions.net

■ Public Auction, Brush CO, Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380-7653, http://www.auctionzip.com #7082

■ Allen Estate Auction, Yuma, CO, 1 p.m., Michal Auction Service, 719-349-4446 http://www.michalauctions.com

APRIL 23

■ Robert & Kathleen Schneider Moving Auction, LaSalle CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

APRIL 24

■ Gary and Nancy Earl Retirement Auction, Show Auction Service, Wray, CO, 308-239-4669, http://www.showauction.com

APRIL 26

■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

APRIL 28

■ Cowboy & Indian Collectibles Auction, Kraupies Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 1-888-400-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226

APRIL 29

■ Lyle Ellis Estate Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com ■ Klemke Estate Auction, Schow Auction Service, Oshkosh, NE, 308-778-6780, http://www.schowauction.com

■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

MAY 1

■ Western Truck Stop Shop Liquidation Auction, White Auction Service, Hershey, NE, 308-530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

MAY 2

■ Wernsman Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226

MAY 5

■ Antique Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 308-262-1150, farmauction.net

MAY 6

■ Lori Zeilinger Estate Household and Office Auction, Burge Auction, Grant, NE, 308-352-7777, http://www.burgeauction.com

■ Estate of David Allison Auction, McConnell Auctions, Dix, NE, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

■ Elpers Farm Equip Dispersal Auction, Strasburg, CO, 10 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Construction Dispersal Auction, Windsor CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

MAY 12

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226

MAY 13

■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft. Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

■ Graybill Public Auction, Hudson, CO 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Estate & Antique Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Don Bruner Sales Retirement Auction, Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, Torrington, WY, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

MAY 19

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226

MAY 20

■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Equipment Consignment Auction, La Junta, CO. Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net

JUNE 3

■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Rama, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

JUNE 10

■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com