AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES
April 28, 2017
APRIL 29
■ Lyle Ellis Estate Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Klemke Estate Auction, Schow Auction Service, Oshkosh, NE, 308-778-6780, http://www.schowauction.com
■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
MAY 1
■ Western Truck Stop Shop Liquidation Auction, White Auction Service, Hershey, NE, 308-530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com
MAY 2
■ Wernsman Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
MAY 5
■ Antique Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 308-262-1150, farmauction.net
■ Farm Equipment Auction, Secured Creditors & others, Gilcrest, CO, Kreps-Weidman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
MAY 6
■ Lori Zeilinger Estate Household and Office Auction, Burge Auction, Grant, NE, 308-352-7777, http://www.burgeauction.com
■ Estate of David Allison Auction, McConnell Auctions, Dix, NE, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net
■ Elpers Farm Equip Dispersal Auction, Strasburg, CO, 10 a.m, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Ash Auction, Sterling, CO, 10 a.m., Michael Auction Service, 970-474-3693 http://www.michaelauction.com
MAY 10
■ Equipment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, 970-215-3440, DEAuctioneers.com
MAY 12
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
■ Dispersasl of Kevin Miller & Neighbors, County Road 7 & JJ, Las Animas, CO, 10 a.m., Downare Auctions
MAY 13
■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft. Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com
■ Graybill Public Moving Auction, 7488 WCR 49, Hudson, CO 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Ambrosio Estate & Antique Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Don Bruner Sales Retirement Auction, Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, Torrington, WY, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
MAY 19
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
MAY 20
■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Equipment Consignment Auction, La Junta, CO, Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net
■ Adams Ranch Auction, Walden, CO, Centennial Auction, 970-482-6207, claauction.com
■ Pinnacle Electric Construction Dispersal Auction, Windsor CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
MAY 27
■ HWY. 85 Consignment Auction, 10270 WCR 25 1/2, Fort Lupton, CO, 9 a.m., Troyer Auctions, 970-785-6282 http://www.troyeruactions.com
JUNE 3
■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Rama, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
JUNE 10
■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com
