AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES

APRIL 29

■ Lyle Ellis Estate Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Klemke Estate Auction, Schow Auction Service, Oshkosh, NE, 308-778-6780, http://www.schowauction.com

■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

MAY 1

■ Western Truck Stop Shop Liquidation Auction, White Auction Service, Hershey, NE, 308-530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

MAY 2

■ Wernsman Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226

MAY 5

■ Antique Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate and Auction, Bridgeport, NE, 308-262-1150, farmauction.net

■ Farm Equipment Auction, Secured Creditors & others, Gilcrest, CO, Kreps-Weidman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

MAY 6

■ Lori Zeilinger Estate Household and Office Auction, Burge Auction, Grant, NE, 308-352-7777, http://www.burgeauction.com

■ Estate of David Allison Auction, McConnell Auctions, Dix, NE, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

■ Elpers Farm Equip Dispersal Auction, Strasburg, CO, 10 a.m, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Ash Auction, Sterling, CO, 10 a.m., Michael Auction Service, 970-474-3693 http://www.michaelauction.com

MAY 10

■ Equipment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, 970-215-3440, DEAuctioneers.com

MAY 12

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226

■ Dispersasl of Kevin Miller & Neighbors, County Road 7 & JJ, Las Animas, CO, 10 a.m., Downare Auctions

MAY 13

■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft. Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

■ Graybill Public Moving Auction, 7488 WCR 49, Hudson, CO 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Ambrosio Estate & Antique Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Don Bruner Sales Retirement Auction, Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, Torrington, WY, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

MAY 19

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226

MAY 20

■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Equipment Consignment Auction, La Junta, CO, Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net

■ Adams Ranch Auction, Walden, CO, Centennial Auction, 970-482-6207, claauction.com

■ Pinnacle Electric Construction Dispersal Auction, Windsor CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

MAY 27

■ HWY. 85 Consignment Auction, 10270 WCR 25 1/2, Fort Lupton, CO, 9 a.m., Troyer Auctions, 970-785-6282 http://www.troyeruactions.com

JUNE 3

■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Rama, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

JUNE 10

■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com