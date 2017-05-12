AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION, LIVESTOCK, REAL ESTATE SALE UPDATES
May 12, 2017
May 13
■ Graybill Public Moving Auction, 7488 WCR 49, Hudson, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Ambrosio Estate & Antique Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Don Bruner Sales Retirement Auction, Helberg and Nuss Auctions & Realty, Torrington, WY, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
May 17
■ Big Boy Toys Internet Auction, 8 a.m., Rollet & Associates, Inc., 866-515-1668 http://www.RollerAuction.com
May 18
■ City of Loveland Vehicles & Equipment Internet Auction, 9 a.m., Roller & Associates Inc., 866-515-1668 http://www.RollerAuction.com
May 19
■ Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
May 20
■ Transwest Chevrolet Excess items Auction, Sterling Livestock Co., Sterling, CO, 970-522-1950, http://www.sterlinglivestock.com
■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, 670 S. Tenney St., Byers, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Equipment Consignment Auction, La Junta, CO, Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net
■ Adams Ranch Auction, Walden, CO, Centennial Auction, 970-482-6207, claauction.com
■ Pinnacle Electric Construction Dispersal Auction, Windsor CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Green Acres Farm Equipment Auction, McConnell Auctions, Sidney, NE, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net
■ Smoot Moving Auction, Laramie WY, Westbrook & Sons Auctioneers, 307-745-5815, http://www.westbrookandsons.com
■ Dave Butler Ad Air, Pine Bluffs, WY, DE Auctioneers, 970-215-3440
May 23
■ Sharpe Rentals Inventory Reduction Auction, Pierre, SD, Purple Wave Auction, 866-608-9283, http://www.purplewave.com
■ Vehicles, Contractor, & Rental Yard Equipment Internet Auction, 8:30 a.m., Roller & Associates, 866-515-1668, http://www.RollerAuction.com
May 24
■ May Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
May 25
■ Westpak-Robbins Potato Warehouse Liquidation Auction, Fort Lupton, CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
May 27
■ HWY. 85 Consignment Auction, 10270 WCR 25 1/2, Fort Lupton, CO, 9 a.m., Troyer Auctions, 970-785-6282 http://www.troyeruactions.com
■ May Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
■ Open Consignment Horse Sale, Brush CO, Livestock Exchange, 970-842-5115, http://www.livestockexchange.com
May 28
■ Antique Auction, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, CO, noon, Niwot Auctions, Joe Knight Auctions
June 2
■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, 970-217-7226
June 3
■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Rama, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Estate Auction, Schow Auction Co., Ogallala, NE, http://www.schowauction.com
■ Equipment Auction – Delmar Solko, Rambat Auction, Herndon, KS, 785-426-2049, http://www.midwestauction.com
■ Estate Auction, 918 Colorado Ave., Stratton, CO 80836, 9:30 a.m., Flock Auctions, 719-349-1991 http://www.flockauctionsllc.com
June 5
■ Roofing and Gutter Business Retirement Auction, Schow Auction Co., Ogallala, NE, http://www.schowauction.com
■ Fred Marick Estate Auction, Grover, CO, 10 a.m., Nichols Auctioneers, 970-302-6185, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com
June 9
■ Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
June 10
■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com
■ Moving Auction, Schow Auction Service, Sutherland, NE, 308-386-4883, http://www.schowauction.com
■ Glenn McKana Moving Auction, Greeley, CO, Parker & Co Auctioneers, 970-353-2061❖
June 16
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com A
June 23
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com A
June 30
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com A
