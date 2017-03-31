Auction, Livestock, Real Estate Update: 04-01-17 thru 06-10-17 | TheFencePost.com

April 1

■ Colorado Draft Horse & Equipment Auction, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601, 9 a.m., Harley D. Troyer Auctioneers, Inc., 970-785-6282 http://www.troyerauctions.com

■ Spring Consignment Auction, Sidney NE, McConnell Auctions, 308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

■ Western Antique collectible and fire arm auction, Helberg and Nuss, Scottsbluff, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

■ Double "R" Boer & Guest Consigners – Show Goat Sale, 10-12 viewing, 12-1 lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers 970-246-3778

■ Diamonds in the Rough Angus and SimAngus Bull Sale, Loma, CO, DiamondPeakCattle.com, 970-826-8620/970-326-8621

■ Estate Auction, 10 a.m., Equipment, Tools, and Tack, http://www.cpauction.com

April 2

■ Estate auction, Brush CO, 11 a.m., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380–7653, http://www.auctionzip.com, ID#7082

April 3

■ Raile Charolais and Red Angus – 28th Annual Production Sale, St. Francis Auction Market, St. Francis, KS, 1 p.m. CST, (785) 332-2794, http://www.railebeef.com

■ Open consignment auction, Serling Livestock, Sterling, CO, 970-522-1950, http://www.sterlinglivestock.com, ref ad on page 174

■ 43rd annual production bull sale, Windmill Angus Ranch, Haigler, NE, 308-297-3368, http://www.windmillangus.com

April 5

■ Online only machinery auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, online only, 308-760-5389, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

April 6

■ Farm Machinery Retirement Auction, Helberg & Nuss Auctions, Gering, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

April 7

■ Cardinal Charolais, Annual Production Sale, at the Ranch-Hillrose, CO, (970) 847-3345, cardinalcharolais.com

■ Leach Estate Auction *Internet Only* at 7 p.m., Cheyenne, WY, http://www.highaltitudeauction.com, 307-221-1999

April 8

■ Wayne Miller Estate/Farm Equipment Reduction Auction, 730 Bonnie Lane, Watkins, CO, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

■ Dr. Kenneth C Stout Estate Auction, Fanning Auction Company, Benkelman, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com

■ Spring Equipment Consignment Auction, Schow Auction Service, Paxton, NE, 308-239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

■ Sandin Farm Auction, Greeley, CO, Parker & Co Estate & Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info

■ Hebbert Charolais 35th Annual Bull Sale, April 8, 2017, 1 p.m. MST, Hyannis NE, 308-458-2540, http://www.hebbertranch.com

■ Fillmore Ranch Bull Sale, 1 p.m., La Junta Livestock, La Junta, CO, 719-569-1312/719-947-3464

■ Spangler Moving Auction, 10 a.m. Greeley CO, Kenny Nixton Auctions, 970-396-8754, http://www.nixonauctions.com

April 10

■ Barker Moving Sale, Johnstown, CO, Parker & Co Estate & Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info

■ 31st Annual Yearling Commercial Angus Bull Sale, CSU, One-Bar-Eleven-John E Rouse Beef Improvement Center, One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga, WY, 307-710-2938

■ Magness Land & Cattle Western Slope Inaugural Bull Sale, Western Slope Cattlemen's Livestock Auction, 1 p.m., Loma, CO 970-785-6170/ 970-396-3584, http://www.magnesscattle.com

April 12

■ Unreserved online auction, Big Iron Auctions, Online only, 1-800-937-3558, http://www.bigiron.com

April 15

■ Large estate auction, Michael Auction Company, Julesburg, CO, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

■ Johannsen Estate Auction, Arvada, CO, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

April 18

■ Farm machinery & equipment auction, Farm & Ranch Realty, Levant, KS, 800-247-7863, http://www.farmandranchrealty.com

April 19

■ Walter Angus Farms 65th Anniversary Bull sale, Ogallala livestock auction market, 308-284-2071, http://www.cattleusa.com

April 20

■ Land Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate, Alliance, NE, 308-262-1150, farmauction.net

April 22

■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

■ Johnson FE Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

April 24

■ Gary and Nancy Earl Retirement Auction, Show Auction Service, Wray, CO, 308-239-4669, http://www.showauction.com

April 26

■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

April 29

■ Lyle Ellis Estate Auction, Loveland CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Klemke Estate Auction, Schow Auction Service, Oshkosh, NE, 308-778-6780, http://www.schowauction.com

■ April Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

June 10

■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com