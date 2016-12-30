Auction update — Jan. 2 | TheFencePost.com

Auction update — Jan. 2
December 30, 2016
Jan. 6
Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com
Jan. 7
Putman Auction, Michael Auction Services, Sunol, Neb., (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
Jan. 12
Harvest Moon Acres & Beyer Farms Equipment Auction, Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers, Sidney, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net
Jan. 13
Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com
Jan. 14
Public Auction, Town of Bennett, Bennett, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc. (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
Jan. 17
Wild Wild West Simmental Sale, 5 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Brighton Colo., (970) 568-7792
Jan. 21
Sandage Angus annual bull sale, 5 p.m. MST at Sheridan Livestock Auction in Rushville, Neb.
Jan. 23
Martin Ranch Annual Bull Sale 1 pm, Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala Neb., (308) 726-2855
Jan. 25
Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
Jan. 27
Ruggles Family Production Sale, Tri State Livestock Auction, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831
Jan. 28
Mike & Beth Danielson Farm Equipment Auction, Ault, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com
Baldridge Bros. Bull Sale, Selling 330 Angus Bulls, Lincoln County Fairgrounds North Platte Neb., (308) 532-2100
Jan. 30
APEX Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters SimAngus and Angus Bull Sale, Dannebrog, Neb., (308) 750-0200
Jan. 31
Kavli Cattle CO, A major Aberdeen Angus Dispersal 800 head sell 10 a.m. MST, Imperial Livestock Auction Imperial Neb., (970) 332-3159
FEB. 2
Poss Angus Bull & Female Sale, At the Ranch-Scotia Neb., (308) 245-3143
Ridder Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, At the Ranch & via Superior Auctions, (308) 836-4430
FEB. 4
Bartos/Frederick Angus Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039
FEB. 6
Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale 1 pm CST, At the Ranch, Amherst Neb., (308) 826-4771
Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Selling 80 Bulls 1 p.m. CST, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273
FEB. 11
Bergers Herdmasters, Sim Angus Hybrid Bull Sale 1 pm CST, North Platte County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.
FEB. 13
Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Production Sale 1 p.m. CST, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb., (605) 429-3209
FEB. 14
Kuck Ranch Annual Production Sale, Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington Neb., (308) 991-2234
FEB. 18
Minert Simonson Angus Ranch 130 Bulls Sell, Dunning, Neb., (308) 538-2548
FEB. 20
Weaver Ranch 32nd Annual Production Sale 12:30 p.m. MST, At the Ranch, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898
FEB. 23
Plateau Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale 12 p.m. MST, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 520-1224
FEB. 25
Don Kehn Estate Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com
Swanson Cattle CO 30th Annual Production Sale 1 p.m. CST, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727
FEB. 27
Arrow One Angus 14th Annual Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382