Auction Updates | TheFencePost.com

JUNE 24

■ Joan Weimer Estate Auction. Wiley, CO, Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net ■ Silver Plume Big Tent Auction, 10 a.m., 110 W. Main Silver Plume CO, Kenny Nixon Auctions, 970-396-8754, http://www.nixonauctions.com ■ June Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-84-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com ■ Dansdill Estate Auction, 281 Ash Ave., Akron, CO 80720, 10 a.m., Michal Auction Service, 719-349-4446, http://www.michalauctions.com

JUNE 25

■ Public Auction, Brush CO, 11 a.m., Association Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380-7653, http://www.auctionzip.com, ID#7082 ■ Indian Arrowhead/Artifacts & Coin Auction, Lamar, CO, Johnson Auction Service LLC, 970-630-1316, http://www.johnsonauction.net

JUNE 26

■ Open Consignment Auction, Sterling Livestock, Sterling CO, 970-522-1950

JUNE 27

■ Wallesen Grain Co. Auction, Kraupie's Real Estate and Auctioneers, Lewellen, NE, 308-262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

JUNE 28

■ June Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-84-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

JUNE 30

■ Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

JULY 5

■ Equipment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, online only, 970-215-3440, 307-631-2830, http://www.DEAuctioneers.com, http://www.Auctiontime.com

JULY 8

■ Spence Estate Auction, Laporte CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com ■ Greeley Conditioning Spa Auction, Greeley CO, Parker & Co Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info

JULY 14

■ Horse, Mule, & Carriage Auction, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601, 9 a.m., Harley D. Troyer Auctioneers, Inc., 970-785-6282, troyerauctions.com

JULY 15

■ Robert Lee Norris Estate Auction, Eaton, CO, 10 a.m., Nichols Auctioneers, 970-380-5305, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com

■ Gordon Smith Estate Auction, Eaton CO, Preps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Public Estate & Other Consignors Auction, 670 S. Tenney St., Byers, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

JULY 29

■ Brantner Moving Sale, Greeley CO, Parker & Co Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.com