Auction updates | TheFencePost.com

Auction updates
July 21, 2017
JULY 15
Logan County Excess Items Auction, Sterling Livestock Auction Service, 970-522-1950, http://www.sterlinglivestock.com
Robert Lee Norris Estate Auction, Eaton, CO, 10 a.m., Nichols Auctioneers, 970-380-5305 http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com
Gordon Smith Estate Auction, Eaton CO, Preps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Public Estate & Other Consignors Auction, 670 S. Tenney St., Byers, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
JULY 19
Colorado Woodworkers Auction, 935 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, 10 a.m., Holt & Associates, (719) 641-3898, http://www.holtauction.com
JULY 21
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
JULY 22
Vehicle, Antique, Collectible & Tool Auction, Helberg & Nuss, Scottsbluff, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
JULY 26
Equipment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, online only, 970-215-3440, 307-631-2830, auctiontime.com
Sierra Detention Systems Internet Only Auction, http://www.rollerauctions.com, Roller & Associates, (866) 515-1668
JULY 27
Keller Estate Auction, Helberg & Nuss Auctions, Scottsbluff, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
JULY 28
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
JULY 29
Brantner Moving Sale, Greeley CO, Parker & Co Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info
AUG 5
Moving Auction, Schow Auction Services, Sutherland, NE, 308-239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com
Phelps Living Estate Auction, Michael Auction Servies, Lorenzo, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
AUG 7
Johnson Tractor Inventory Reduction Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Rochelle, IL, 309-371-5214, http://www.SullivanAuctioneers.com
AUG 8
Prime Jefferson County, Colorado Development Land, written bids due 8-8-17, 1:10 p.m., Rocky Mountain Estate Brokers, 970-454-1010, http://www.whitleyauction.com
AUG 12
Ken & Pat Jan Moving Auction, Fort Collins, CO, 10 a.m., Kenny Nixon Auctions, 970-396-8754, http://www.nixonauctions.com
AUG 26
Misc. Estates & Consignors Public Auction, Byers, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Auctions
Trending Sitewide
- Largest horse rescue operation in US
- All American Beef Battalion volunteers cook steaks for soldiers and their families
- Drought beginning to take hold on area rangelands; June was 2nd driest June on record in Neb.
- Facebook enforces ban on selling animals, sending ripples through the ag community
- Kangaroos in Wyoming?!