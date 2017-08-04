 Auction Updates | TheFencePost.com

Auction Updates

AUG. 5

Public Auction 10 am, 27693 CRd. R Brush, Co., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado 970-380–7653, auctionzip.com ID#7082

Moving Auction, Schow Auction Services, Sutherland, NE, 308-239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

Phelps Living Estate Auction, Michael Auction Servies, Lorenzo, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

AUG. 7

Johnson Tractor Inventory Reduction Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Rochelle, IL, 309-371-5214, http://www.SullivanAuctioneers.com

AUG. 8

Prime Jefferson County, CO Development Land, Written Bids due 8-8-17 1:10pm, Rocky Mountain Estate Brokers 970-454-1010, http://www.whitleyauction.com

Internet Auction http://www.RollerAuction.com, 9am, Roller & Associates, Inc., 866-515-1668

AUG. 11

Estate and Miscellaneous, Rolling Hills Auction, 6:30 pm, 2535 E Hwy 34, Greeley CO, 970-381-3976, http://www.auctionzip.com #7020

Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

AUG. 12

Antique and Collectibles auction, Fanning Auction Service, Stratton, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com

McCabe Moving Auction, 6155 CR 64, Torrington, WY, McNamee Auctioneers, http://www.McnameeAuctionCompany.com

Ken & Pat Jan Moving Auction, Ft Collins, CO 10am Kenny Nixon Auctions, 970-396-8754, http://www.nixonauctions.com

AUG. 13

Bergstrom Auction, Michael Auction Service, Sidney, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

AUG. 14

Peterson Farm Eequipment, 15251 WCR 86 Pierce CO 10 AM, Parker and Company 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info

AUG. 17

Annual Pre-Harvest Consignment Auction, Lee Valley Inc, Tekamah, NE, 402-374-2792, http://www.leevalley.net

No Reserve Retirement Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Highland, KS, 844-847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

AUG. 18

Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

AUG. 19

Great Solar Eclipse Auction, Goshen County Fairgrounds, McNamee Auctioneers, http://www.Mcnameeauctioncompany.com

Randall Lawrence Estate Auction, Red Feathers CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

AUG. 25

Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com

Sharon Koepke Estate Property Auction, Reck Agri, Online Only, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

AUG. 26

Koening Commercial Refrigeration Auction, Greeley CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Misc Estates & Consignors Public Auction, Byers, CO, 9am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

AUG. 31

Yuma County (Clarkville) Dryland Auction, Reck Agri, Online Only, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

SEPT. 5

Couey Ranch Real Estate Auction, Sterling, CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

SEPT. 2

Labor Day Misc. consignment Auction, Fanning Auction, Imperial, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com

SEPT. 8

Farm Equipment Auction, Fanning Auction, Grant, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com

SEPT. 12

Dle Kohlschmidt Estate Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

SEPT. 16

Windridge Farms Public Auction, Elizabeth, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

SEPT. 23

Misc Estates & Consignors Public Auction, Byers, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

OCT 7

Burnet Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

NOV 4

Wailes Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com