Auction Updates | TheFencePost.com

Auction Updates
August 4, 2017
AUG. 5
Public Auction 10 am, 27693 CRd. R Brush, Co., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado 970-380–7653, auctionzip.com ID#7082
Moving Auction, Schow Auction Services, Sutherland, NE, 308-239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com
Phelps Living Estate Auction, Michael Auction Servies, Lorenzo, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
AUG. 7
Johnson Tractor Inventory Reduction Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Rochelle, IL, 309-371-5214, http://www.SullivanAuctioneers.com
Recommended Stories For You
AUG. 8
Prime Jefferson County, CO Development Land, Written Bids due 8-8-17 1:10pm, Rocky Mountain Estate Brokers 970-454-1010, http://www.whitleyauction.com
Internet Auction http://www.RollerAuction.com, 9am, Roller & Associates, Inc., 866-515-1668
AUG. 11
Estate and Miscellaneous, Rolling Hills Auction, 6:30 pm, 2535 E Hwy 34, Greeley CO, 970-381-3976, http://www.auctionzip.com #7020
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
AUG. 12
Antique and Collectibles auction, Fanning Auction Service, Stratton, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com
McCabe Moving Auction, 6155 CR 64, Torrington, WY, McNamee Auctioneers, http://www.McnameeAuctionCompany.com
Ken & Pat Jan Moving Auction, Ft Collins, CO 10am Kenny Nixon Auctions, 970-396-8754, http://www.nixonauctions.com
AUG. 13
Bergstrom Auction, Michael Auction Service, Sidney, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
AUG. 14
Peterson Farm Eequipment, 15251 WCR 86 Pierce CO 10 AM, Parker and Company 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info
AUG. 17
Annual Pre-Harvest Consignment Auction, Lee Valley Inc, Tekamah, NE, 402-374-2792, http://www.leevalley.net
No Reserve Retirement Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Highland, KS, 844-847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com
AUG. 18
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
AUG. 19
Great Solar Eclipse Auction, Goshen County Fairgrounds, McNamee Auctioneers, http://www.Mcnameeauctioncompany.com
Randall Lawrence Estate Auction, Red Feathers CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
AUG. 25
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
Sharon Koepke Estate Property Auction, Reck Agri, Online Only, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com
AUG. 26
Koening Commercial Refrigeration Auction, Greeley CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Misc Estates & Consignors Public Auction, Byers, CO, 9am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
AUG. 31
Yuma County (Clarkville) Dryland Auction, Reck Agri, Online Only, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com
SEPT. 5
Couey Ranch Real Estate Auction, Sterling, CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
SEPT. 2
Labor Day Misc. consignment Auction, Fanning Auction, Imperial, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com
SEPT. 8
Farm Equipment Auction, Fanning Auction, Grant, NE, 308-882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com
SEPT. 12
Dle Kohlschmidt Estate Land Auction, Reck Agri, Sterling, CO, 800-748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com
SEPT. 16
Windridge Farms Public Auction, Elizabeth, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
SEPT. 23
Misc Estates & Consignors Public Auction, Byers, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
OCT 7
Burnet Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
NOV 4
Wailes Farm Dispersal Auction, Bennett, CO, 9 am, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Auctions
Trending Sitewide
- LO Cattle Co. in Garfield County, Montana, lose hundreds of cattle in fire
- ‘Nowhere for cattle to go,’ some Montana ranches totally burned, Lodgepole Complex fire still burning
- Bill introduced to repeal sanctions on Cuba, establish normal trade relations
- Centennial barn destroyed in fire in Greeley, Colorado
- Conaway: Farm bill work will start within 2 months