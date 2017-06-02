AUCTION UPDATES | TheFencePost.com

AUCTION UPDATES
June 2, 2017
June 3
■ Collectible Car-Personal Property Auction, Helberg & Nuss Auctions, Kimball, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
■ Thayer Farm & Ranch Equipment Dispersal Auction, Ramah, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Estate Auction, Schow Auction Company, Ogallala, NE, http://www.schowauction.com
■ Equipment Auction – Delmar Solko, Rambat Auction, Herndon, KS, 785-426-2049, http://www.midwestauction.com
■ Estate Auction, 918 Colorado Ave., Stratton, CO 80836, 9:30 a.m., Flock Auctions, 719-349-1991 http://www.flockauctionsllc.com
■ Steinke Estate Auction, 622 Sixth Ave., Hugo, CO 80821, 9 a.m., Michal Auction Service, 719-349-4446, http://www.michalauctions.com
June 4
■ Antique Auction Spectacular, Michael Auction Services, Julesburg, CO, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
June 5
■ Roofing and Gutter Business Retirement Auction, Schow Auction Company, Ogallala, NE, http://www.schowauction.com
■ Fred Marick Estate Auction, Grover, CO, 10 a.m., Nichols Auctioneers, 970-302-6185 http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com
June 7
■ Equipment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, online only, 970-215-3440, 307-631-2830, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com
June 8
■ Absolute Auction, 39540 Hwy. 50 East, Pueblo, CO, 10 a.m., Beamon Auction & Real Estate, 719-947-3704, http://www.beamonauction.com
June 9
■ Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
June 10
■ Horne Estate Auction, Greeley CO, Kreps-Weideman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Fort Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com
■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com
■ Moving Auction, Schow Auction Service, Sutherland, NE, 308-386-4883, www/schowauction.com
■ Glenn McKana Moving Auction, Greeley, CO, Parker & Co Auctioneers, (970) 353-2061
■ Farm Auction, 21550 Ranover Road, Hanover, CO 80928, 10 a.m., MH Auctions, 719-683-7235, mhbarauction.com
■ Ranch Auction, 10 a.m., Downare Auctioneers, 719-469-5112
■ Personal Property Auction, 4735 W. Diamond Road, Torrington, WY, 9 a.m., McNamee Auction Co., 307-532-4976, http://www.mcnameeauctioncompany.com
June 11
■ Personal Property Auction, 4735 W. Diamond Road, Torrington, WY, 1 p.m., McNamee Auction Co., 307-532-4976, http://www.mcnameeauctioncompany.com
June 12
■ Estate Auction, Sullivan Auctioneers, Lakin, KS, 844-847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com
June 13
■ Land & Equipment Online Only Auction, http://www.rxl.co, Rocking X Land Co. Ltd., 719-349-1966
■ Automotive Repair and Tool Auction, Helberg & Nuss, Morrill, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
June 14
■ Unreserved Online Auction, Big Iron Auctions, online only, 1-800-937-3558, http://www.bigiron.com
■ City & County Vehicles & Equipment Internet Auction, 9 a.m., Roller & Associates, Inc., 866-515-1668, http://www.rollerauction.com
June 15
■ Robert Lee Norris Estate Auction, Eaton, CO, 10 a.m., Nichols Auctioneers, 970-302-6185, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com
June 16
■ Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
June 17
■ Brantner Moving Auction, 10 a.m., 307 40th Ave, Greeley, CO, Parker & Co Real Estate Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info
■ Spahn Estate Auction, Michael Aution Co., Big Springs, NE, 970-474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com
■ Misc. Estates & Consignors Auction, 670 S Tenney St., Byers, CO, 9 a.m., Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com
■ Tool, Shop and Personal Property Auction, Helberg & Nuss Auctions, Gering, NE, 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com
■ Ranch, Carriage, & Wagon Collection Auction, 23480 CR 61, Elbert, CO 80106 10 a.m., Troyer Auctioneers, 970-785-6282, troyerauctions.com
■ Schaal Estate Auction, 50043 CR EE, Burlington, CO, 10 a.m., Michal Auction Service, 719-349-4446, michalauctions.com
■ Estate Liquidation Auction, 4012 Grays Gable Point, Laramie, WY, 10 a.m., McNamee Auction Co., 307-532-4976 http://www.mcnameeauctioncompany.com
June 22
■ Auction – Indian Hills Ranch LLC, 3130 Nepesta Road, Fowler, CO, 10 a.m., Darrell Neu Auction, 719-569-0515
June 23
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
June 26
Open Consignment Auction-Sterling Livestock, Sterling CO 970-522-1950
June 30
Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, CO, 970-568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionsvs.com
July 14
Horse, Mule, & Carriage Auction, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601, 9am, Harley D. Troyer Auctioneers, Inc., 970-785-6282 troyerauctions.com
