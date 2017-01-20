Auction update – Jan. 23 | TheFencePost.com

Auction update – Jan. 23
January 20, 2017
Jan. 23
Martin Ranch Annual Bull Sale 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala Neb., (308) 726-2855
Jan. 24
Ken Haas Angus 36th Annual Right Combination Bull Sale, 1 p.m. MST at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyo.
Jan. 25
Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
Jan. 27
Household Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com
Ruggles Family Production Sale, Tri State Livestock Auction, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831
Jan. 28
Mike & Beth Danielson Farm Equipment Auction, Ault, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Baldridge Bros. Bull Sale, Selling 330 Angus Bulls, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 532-2100
Jan. 30
APEX Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters SimAngus and Angus Bull Sale, Dannebrog, Neb., (308) 750-0200
Jan. 31
Kavli Cattle CO, major Aberdeen Angus Dispersal 800 head sell, 10 a.m. MST, Imperial Livestock Auction, Imperial, Neb., (970) 332-3159
FEB. 2
Poss Angus Bull & Female Sale, at Ranch-Scotia, Neb., (308) 245-3143
Ridder Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, at the Ranch and via Superior Auctions, (308) 836-4430
FEB. 3
Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com
McConnell Angus Bull & Female Sale, At the Ranch- Dix, NE, 308-235-5187
FEB. 4
Complete Dispersal Farm Equipment Auction, Longmont Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Bartos/Frederick Angus Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039
Graff Cattle and Tumbling T Angus Bull Sale, Selling 100 head of bulls, 1 p.m., 7.5 miles east of Ogallala, Neb., (308) 284-2444, (308) 726-3366
FEB. 6
Raffaeli Farm Equipment Auction, Iliff, Colo., Miller & Associates Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, at the Ranch, Amherst, Neb., (308) 826-4771
Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Selling 80 Bulls 1 p.m. CST, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273
FEB. 9
Land Auction, Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, Scotts Bluff County, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net
FEB. 10
Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com
FEB. 11
Moving Auction, Wellington Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Bergers Herdmasters, Sim Angus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.
Haiar Farm Equipment Auction, Hudson, Colo., (303) 822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
Heil Farm Equip Auction, Mead, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Annual Farmer’s and Ranchers Equipment Auction, Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, Scotts Bluff County, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net
FEB. 13
Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb., (605) 429-3209
Svyf Consignment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, Longmont, Colo., (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com
Marrs Dairy Auction, Ft. Lupton, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
FEB. 14
Kuck Ranch Annual Production Sale, Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Neb., (308) 991-2234
FEB. 18
Minert Simonson Angus Ranch 130 Bulls Sell, Dunning, Neb., (308) 538-2548
FEB. 20
Weaver Ranch 32nd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m. MST, at the Ranch, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898
FEB. 21
Wagner Charolais 6th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Sterling Livestock, Sterling, Colo., (970) 420-2336
FEB. 22
Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Miller & Associate Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
FEB. 23
Plateau Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m. MST, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 520-1224
FEB. 25
Don Kehn Estate Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
Swanson Cattle CO 30th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727
FEB. 27
Arrow One Angus 14th Annual Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382
Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., Miller & Associate Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
FEB. 28
Pivots, Range, CRP Real Estate Auction, Agri Affiliates, Hayes, Neb., (308) 534-9240, http://www.agriaffiliates.com
MAR. 4
Consignment Auction, Gillcrest, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com
MAR. 11
Haiar Farm Equipment Auction, Hudson, Colo., (303) 822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com
Wagner Charolais 6th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Sterling Livestock, Sterling, Colo., (970) 420-2336 ❖
