Auction update – Jan. 23 | TheFencePost.com

Jan. 23

Martin Ranch Annual Bull Sale 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala Neb., (308) 726-2855

Jan. 24

Ken Haas Angus 36th Annual Right Combination Bull Sale, 1 p.m. MST at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyo.

Jan. 25

Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

Jan. 27

Household Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

Ruggles Family Production Sale, Tri State Livestock Auction, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831

Jan. 28

Mike & Beth Danielson Farm Equipment Auction, Ault, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Baldridge Bros. Bull Sale, Selling 330 Angus Bulls, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 532-2100

Jan. 30

APEX Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters SimAngus and Angus Bull Sale, Dannebrog, Neb., (308) 750-0200

Jan. 31

Kavli Cattle CO, major Aberdeen Angus Dispersal 800 head sell, 10 a.m. MST, Imperial Livestock Auction, Imperial, Neb., (970) 332-3159

FEB. 2

Poss Angus Bull & Female Sale, at Ranch-Scotia, Neb., (308) 245-3143

Ridder Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, at the Ranch and via Superior Auctions, (308) 836-4430

FEB. 3

Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

McConnell Angus Bull & Female Sale, At the Ranch- Dix, NE, 308-235-5187

FEB. 4

Complete Dispersal Farm Equipment Auction, Longmont Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Bartos/Frederick Angus Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039

Graff Cattle and Tumbling T Angus Bull Sale, Selling 100 head of bulls, 1 p.m., 7.5 miles east of Ogallala, Neb., (308) 284-2444, (308) 726-3366

FEB. 6

Raffaeli Farm Equipment Auction, Iliff, Colo., Miller & Associates Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, at the Ranch, Amherst, Neb., (308) 826-4771

Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Selling 80 Bulls 1 p.m. CST, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273

FEB. 9

Land Auction, Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, Scotts Bluff County, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

FEB. 10

Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

FEB. 11

Moving Auction, Wellington Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Bergers Herdmasters, Sim Angus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.

Haiar Farm Equipment Auction, Hudson, Colo., (303) 822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

Heil Farm Equip Auction, Mead, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Annual Farmer’s and Ranchers Equipment Auction, Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, Scotts Bluff County, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

FEB. 13

Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb., (605) 429-3209

Svyf Consignment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, Longmont, Colo., (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

Marrs Dairy Auction, Ft. Lupton, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

FEB. 14

Kuck Ranch Annual Production Sale, Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Neb., (308) 991-2234

FEB. 18

Minert Simonson Angus Ranch 130 Bulls Sell, Dunning, Neb., (308) 538-2548

FEB. 20

Weaver Ranch 32nd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m. MST, at the Ranch, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898

FEB. 21

Wagner Charolais 6th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Sterling Livestock, Sterling, Colo., (970) 420-2336

FEB. 22

Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Miller & Associate Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

FEB. 23

Plateau Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m. MST, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 520-1224

FEB. 25

Don Kehn Estate Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

Swanson Cattle CO 30th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727

FEB. 27

Arrow One Angus 14th Annual Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382

Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., Miller & Associate Auctioneers, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

FEB. 28

Pivots, Range, CRP Real Estate Auction, Agri Affiliates, Hayes, Neb., (308) 534-9240, http://www.agriaffiliates.com

MAR. 4

Consignment Auction, Gillcrest, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

MAR. 11

Haiar Farm Equipment Auction, Hudson, Colo., (303) 822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com

Wagner Charolais 6th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Sterling Livestock, Sterling, Colo., (970) 420-2336 ❖