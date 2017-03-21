Auctions, livestock sales and real estate updates | TheFencePost.com

MARCH 18

■ Svyf Consignment Auction, D&E Auctioneers, Longmont, CO, 970-215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

■ Frihauf Equipment Auction, Hoyt, CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

■ Marrs Dairy Auction, Ft. Lupton CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Auction, Kraupie's Real estate & auctioneers, Sidney, NE, 308-262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net/

■ Spring consignment auction, White Auction Service, North Platte, NE, 308-368-5280, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

■ Steve & Audrey Benson Retirement Auction, 27605 CR 4, Flagler, CO 80815, Flock Auctions 719-349-1991 flockauctions@yahoo.com http://www.flockauctionsllc.com

■ Shop equipment & tools, household, collectible and yard items, Burge Auctions, Grant, NE 308-352-7777

■ Contractor and carpentry tool auction, Helberg & Nuss Auction, Scottsbluff, NE, 308-436-4056. http://www.helbergnussauction.com

■ Diamonds in the Rough Angus and Sim Angus Bull Sale, Riverton, Wy, DiamondPeakCattle.com, 970-826-8620/970-326-8621

■ Altenburg Super Baldy – 25th Anniversary Sale, Fort Collins CO 970-481-2570, willie@rmi.net, http://www.altenburgsuperbaldy.com

■ Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch Bull & Heifer Sale at Centennial Livestock Auction, Ft. Collins, CO 12:30 pm– (970) 481-2570

MARCH 19

■ Hansen Farm Equip & Household Auction, Erie CO, Kreps-Wiedeman Auctions, 970-356-3943, http://www.k-wauctions.com

■ Public Auction, Brush CO, Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380-7653, http://www.auctionzip.com #7082

MARCH 20

■ Leachman Cattle of Colorado Spring Sale, Fort Collins CO 970-568-3983, http://www.leachman.com

MARCH 21

■ Lofing Machinery Auction, Helberg & Nuss Auctions,

Gering, NE, 308-436-4056,

http://www.helbergnussauction.com

■ Farm machinery & Equipment Auction, Farm & Ranch Realty, Johnson, KS, 800-247-7863,

http://www.farmandranchrealty.com

■ Louis & Betty Nider Estate Auction, 9555 Hwy 385, Burlington, CO 80807, Flock Auctions, 719-349-1991 flockauctions@yahoo.com

http://www.flockauctionsllc.com

■ 17th annual Plateau Red Angus Production Sale, 1 pm, Ogallala, NE, 970-334-2200, walzredangus@peetzplace.com

■ Wagner Charolais 6th Annual Bull Sale, 1 pm, Sterling Livestock, Sterling, CO 970-420-2336

MARCH 22

■ Schurrtop Ranch, 200 Angus & Charolais Yearling Bulls, 1 p.m., Tri State Livestock, McCook NE, 308-362-4944 or 4430

http://www.schurrtop.com

■ Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates,

970-842-5575,

http://www.ama-auctions.com

MARCH 23

■ Mitchek Cattle Co #1 LLC Land Auction – No Reserve, Reck Agri Realty & Auction Reck Agri Auction Center, Sterling, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

MARCH 24

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226

■ Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale, Crawford NE 308-665-2079

MARCH 25

■ Gurley Lions Club Consignment Auction, Smokeys Auction Service, Gurley, NE, http://www.smokeysauction.com, 308-377-2481 or 308-249-7133 ■ Estate Coin Auction, Brush CO, Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, 970-380-7653, http://www.auctionzip.com #7082

■ Haskell Moving Auction, Loveland, CO, 10 a.m., Kenny Nixon Auctions, (970) 396-8754,

http://www.nixonauctions.com

■ Consignment Auction, Brush CO, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, 970-842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

■ Wayne Lofquist Auction, Old West Realty & Auction, Bertrand, NE, 308-367-7010, http://www.oldwestrealtyandauction.com

■ High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 pm, at the Ranch, Lagarita, CO, T-Heart Ranch (719) 850-3083 t-heartranch.com

■ Croissant Red Angus Range Ready Sale, 1 pm MDT at the ranch in Briggsdale, CO, selling Red Angus Bulls & Commercial Females, 970-222-6094

■ Colorado State University 41st Annual Bull Sale, CSU Ardec Facility-Fort Collins, CO, 970-491-3312, http://www.csubulls.com

■ Spring Thaw Consignment Sale, Torrington, WY, Madden Brothers Auction, 307-532-3333,

http://www.maddenbrothers.com

■ Public Auction, 670 S. Tenney Street, Byers, CO, Linnebur Auctions, 303-822-9298,

http://www.linneburauctions.com

MARCH 28

■ Stan Willmon estate pivot IRR land auction – no reserve, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Phillips County event center, Holyoke, CO, 970-522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

MARCH 31

■ Farm Equipment Auction, Al Hughes Auction Service, Pacific Junction, IA, 712-527-3114,

http://www.alhughesauction.com

■ Household Consignment Auction, Wellington CO, Wellington Auction Service, (970) 217-7226

■ Greiner Show Pigs, LCC Community College, Cheyenne, WY, Sales starts at 5 pm

APRIL 1

■ Spring Consignment Auction, Sidney NE, McConnell Auctions,

308-230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

■ Western Antique collectible and fire arm auction, Helberg and Nuss, Scottsbluff, NE, 308-436-4056,

http://www.helbergnussauction.com

■ Double "R" Boer & Guest Consigners – Show Goat Sale, 10-12 Viewing, 12-1 Lunch, 1 pm auction, Jan Rogers, 970-246-3778

■ Diamonds in the Rough Angus and SimAngus Bull Sale, Loma, CO, DiamondPeakCattle.com,

970-826-8620/970-326-8621

APRIL 3

■ Raile Charolais and Red Angus – 28th Annual Production Sale, St. Francis Auction Market, St. Francis, KS, 1 pm CST, (785) 332-2794, http://www.railebeef.com

■ 43rd annual production bull sale, Windmill Angus ranch, Haigler, NE, 308-297-3368,

http://www.windmillangus.com

APRIL 8

■ Wayne Miller Estate/Farm Equipment Auction, Watkins, CO, Linnebur Auctions, Inc.,

303-822-9298, http://www., linneburauctions.com

■ Open Consignment Auction, Centennial Auctions, Ft Collins, CO, 970-482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

■ Spring Equipment Consignment Auction, Schow Auction Service, Paxton, NE, 308-239-4669,

http://www.schowauction.com

■ Sandin Farm Auction, Greeley, CO, Parker & Co Estate & Auctioneers, 970-353-2061,

http://www.artparkerauctions.info

■ Hebbert Charolais 35th Annual Bull Sale, April 8, 1 pm MST, Hyannis NE, 308-458-2540,

http://www.hebbertranch.com

APRIL 10

■ Barker Moving Sale, Johnstown, CO, Parker & Co Estate & Auctioneers, 970-353-2061, http://www.artparkerauctions.info

■ 31st Annual Yearling Commercial Angus Bull Sale, CSU, One-Bar-Eleven-John E Rouse Beef Improvement Center, One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga WY, 307-710-2938

APRIL 15

■ Johannsen Estate Auction, Arvada, CO, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., 303-822-9298

http://www.linneburauctions.com

JUNE 10

■ Estate & Consignment Sale, Brighton, CO, BAS Real Estate & Auction Services, 303-827-5157, buckhornauctions.com