Auction update — Jan. 9

Group of young cows in a summer field

Jan. 11

Superior Livestock Auction Bellringer Auction, 6:30 a.m., Doubletree Denver Stapleton North, Denver.

Jan. 12

Harvest Moon Acres & Beyer Farms Equipment Auction, Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers, Sidney, Neb., (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

Jan. 13

Household Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 217-7226, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

Jan. 14

Public Auction, Town of Bennett, Bennett, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc. (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

Jan. 17

Wild Wild West Simmental Sale, 5 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Brighton Colo., (970) 568-7792

Jan. 18

Live Auction, Denver, Roller Auctions, 866-515-1668, http://www.rollerauction.com

Jan. 21

Sandage Angus annual bull sale, 5 p.m. MST at Sheridan Livestock Auction in Rushville, Neb.

Jan. 23

Martin Ranch Annual Bull Sale 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala Neb., (308) 726-2855

Jan. 24

Ken Haas Angus 36th Annual RIght Combination Bull Sale, 1 p.m. MST at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyo.

Jan. 25

Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

Jan. 27

Ruggles Family Production Sale, Tri State Livestock Auction, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831

Jan. 28

Mike & Beth Danielson Farm Equipment Auction, Ault, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com

Baldridge Bros. Bull Sale, Selling 330 Angus Bulls, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte Neb., (308) 532-2100

Jan. 30

APEX Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters SimAngus and Angus Bull Sale, Dannebrog, Neb., (308) 750-0200

Jan. 31

Kavli Cattle CO, A major Aberdeen Angus Dispersal 800 head sell, 10 a.m. MST, Imperial Livestock Auction, Imperial, Neb., (970) 332-3159

FEB. 2

Poss Angus Bull & Female Sale, At the Ranch-Scotia, Neb., (308) 245-3143

Ridder Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, At the Ranch & via Superior Auctions, (308) 836-4430

FEB. 4

Bartos/Frederick Angus Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039

FEB. 6

Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, At the Ranch, Amherst, Neb., (308) 826-4771

Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Selling 80 Bulls 1 p.m. CST, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273

FEB. 11

Bergers Herdmasters, Sim Angus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.

FEB. 13

Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb., (605) 429-3209

FEB. 14

Kuck Ranch Annual Production Sale, Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington Neb., (308) 991-2234

FEB. 18

Minert Simonson Angus Ranch 130 Bulls Sell, Dunning, Neb., (308) 538-2548

FEB. 20

Weaver Ranch 32nd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m. MST, At the Ranch, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898

FEB. 23

Plateau Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m. MST, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 520-1224

FEB. 25

Don Kehn Estate Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com

Swanson Cattle CO 30th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m. CST, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727

FEB. 27

Arrow One Angus 14th Annual Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382

MAR. 11

Haiar Farm Equipment Auction, Hudson, CO, 303-822-9298 http://www.linneburauctions.com