AWA and Bristol University are offering animal slaughter training courses | TheFencePost.com

Raleigh, N.C.— Animal Welfare Approved announced that Bristol University is coming to the U.S. to carry out a series of two-day welfare trainings for slaughter plants. The training events are organized through a partnership between AWA and Bristol University in Langford, U.K., and are part of an ongoing commitment to facilitate training in all aspects of high-welfare livestock production.

Two courses will be available: one aimed at plants handling red meat species on March 7-8, 2017, and the other for poultry on March 9-10, 2017. The courses will appeal to plant owners and operators who are looking to further demonstrate their commitment to animal welfare and their understanding of the science behind the slaughter process — and improve the quality of their final product. The courses will cover:

Animal behavior, consciousness and sensibility, and stress in animals

Practical aspects of handling and restraining animals

Practical aspects of stunning techniques and knowledge of manufacturers’ instructions on the type of stunning equipment used

Monitoring the effectiveness of stunning and the absence of signs of life

Back-up stunning and/or killing methods

Appropriate use and maintenance of bleeding knives

Attendees who successfully complete the courses will qualify as an Animal Welfare Officer or Poultry Welfare Officer. The course normally costs $750 per attendee, per course; however, AWA is offering a limited number of applicants the introductory rate of $350 per course — or $700 for both courses. Scholarships may be available to plants already working with AWA — please inquire for details.

For more information contact info@agreenerworld.org or call (202) 546-5292 no later than Feb. 17.