Baxter: Back when I was a boy | TheFencePost.com

The little kid sat on his knee,

And looked up with stars in his eyes.

He said, “Granddaddy, tell me again

How it was when you were my size.”

“And down by the furniture store, where every week they have a sale, The Overland stage at the end of each week, would come by and drop off the mail.”

The old man remembered with care,

And the memories flooded his mind.

He said, “It was wild and free in the west

But that was before your time

I had me a little blue roan,

And son, he could run like the wind.

And right over there where the parking lot is,

we raced and always would win.

Where they put up the State Valley Bank,

The Indians would camp on the site

And the very first antelope herd that I saw

Was right at the new signal light.

And down by the furniture store,

Where every week they have a sale

The Overland stage at the end of each week

Would come by and drop off the mail.

And, oh, I remember the time

When Buffalo Bill all alone,

Caught up with the Daltons and they shot it out

It was down by the savings and loan.

And Grandma, may she rest in peace

Would wait for me down by the strand

And finally, one day, I gave her a ring

That spot’s now a hamburger stand.

Asphalt and pavement now run

Over all of my boyhood days.

People need people and out west they came,

But I don’t begrudge’m their ways

Oh, yes, it was different back then,

And everything’s changed so it seems

But deep in my heart I miss it sometimes

So I have to go back in my dreams.”❖