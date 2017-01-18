Bayer promises Trump to make US investment | TheFencePost.com

German-based Bayer AG has committed to President-elect Donald Trump that if it acquires Monsanto, it will keep all of Monsanto’s jobs in the U.S., create 3,000 more U.S. jobs, and invest $8 billion in American research and development, Trump’s transition team said Jan. 17, according to reports in The Hill and other publications.

Bayer is planning to spend $66 million to acquire the U.S. seed giant, but the sale has not been approved by regulators.

Although Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, touted the promises as an accomplishment, Trump’s strategy of putting pressure on individual companies and CEOs is not without controversy, Politico notedJan. 18.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has said he is concerned that the Bayer-Monsanto deal will curtail choice and raise prices for farmers.

Bruce Ratstetter, an Iowa businessman and Trump supporter, has come out in opposition to the merger.