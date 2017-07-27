Beef Quality Assurance stockmanship clinic to be held Aug. 22 in North Platte | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will host a Beef Quality Assurance stockmanship clinic on Aug. 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 West Hwy 30, in North Platte.

The program will start at 3:30 p.m. with a welcome, followed by a presentation on the National Beef Quality audit and antibiotic stewardship from Nebraska Extension Educator Rob Eirich.

Following the presentation, stockmanship expert Curt Pate will provide a stockmanship clinic and demonstration. For more than a decade, Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on showmanship, colt starting, horsemanship and safety. His abilities conducting both horsemanship and stockmanship demonstrations along with his ability as an effective communicator have made him a sought after clinician both on the national and international scene.

There will be a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by an evening meal. Participation in the complete program will qualify producers for BQA certification or recertification. The cost to attend the program is $20 if pre-registered by Aug. 18 or $25 at the door.

To register for the program, contact the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson extension office at (308) 532-2683 or email Extension Educator Randy Saner, at rsaner2@unl.edu.

For additional information, visit http://go.unl.edu/kfib.