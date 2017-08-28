Bill would provide more streamlined access to guestworkers for farmers

A legislative bill creating a new visa category will be introduced shortly after Labor Day. The bill, called "The Agriculture Guestworker Act of 2017 (AG Act)" will create a new visa category called H-2C. This would replace the existing H-2A program and provide more streamlined access to guestworkers by dairies and other farmers who utilize immigrant labor.

The bill will be introduced by Rep Bob Goodlatte, R-V., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

"We have waited 20 years for a realistic solution to our industry's labor shortages," said Laurie Fischer, CEO of the American Dairy Coalition, supporter of the bill. "We must make this bill work. We can no longer wait for reform."

The bill must first pass through the House Judiciary Committee before being introduced to Congress. In the meantime, Fischer encourages producers to send letters of support for the AG Act to Chairman Goodlatte. For more information on how to support this effort, visit http://www.americandairycoalitioninc.com.