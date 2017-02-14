Bishop ranking member on House Ag Appropriations, Pocan joins subcommittee | TheFencePost.com

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., has been named the ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, and Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has joined the subcommittee, succeeding Rep. Sam Farr, D-Calif., who had been ranking member and who retired.

The other Democrats on the subcommittee are Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine. House Appropriations Committee ranking member Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who made the announcement, is an ex-officio member of all appropriations subcommittees.

After serving 14 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Pocan was elected in 2012 to the south central Second Congressional District seat vacated by now-Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. The district includes Madison, the state capital and university town.

Pocan was born and raised in Kenosha, Wis., and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He ran his own small business, Budget Signs & Specialties. He joined the AFL-CIO as a small business owner.

Before winning a seat on appropriations, Pocan served on the House Budget Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee. Pocan is the first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Pocan did not attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration. But when Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership, Pocan said in a statement, “The defeat of the Trans Pacific Partnership is a testament to the power of grassroots organizing. A large coalition of labor unions, human rights organizations, and environmental and consumer advocacy groups joined together with members of Congress to successfully fight against the TPP, which benefited multi-national corporations at the expense of the hard-working Americans.

“U.S. trade policy must create good-paying jobs here at home, reduce the trade deficit, expand access to affordable prescription drugs, and protect human rights,” Pocan said.

“Whether President Trump’s trade policies will meet these standards or not remains to be seen. I will continue to hold the administration accountable to ensure that our trade deals benefit working families not big corporations. It’s time we give up the failed trade policies of the past and adopt a new 21st century trade framework to grow American jobs and protect U.S. consumers.”